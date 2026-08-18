Jason Hipsher (Just Jay Hip) with one of his lame responses when quizzed on why he was Jeremy Hales’ tool

Note: if you want to check out the previous post based on a dialogue with Google AI, check out the post on Sandra Grazzini-Rucki.

One of Jeremy Hales hangers on had no answers when confronted with his hero’s malfeasance, corruption, and abusive behavior.

Richard Luthmann and I went down the rabbit hole with Google AI answering questions in detail about how Jeremy Hales weaponizes frivolous lawsuits for YouTube content. Check out video below.

Approximately an hour in, I noticed Jason Hipsher {Just Jay Hip} commenting in the audience.

One of Jay Hip’s lame comments during the broadcast

Hipsher is a relatively small YouTube channel who once boasted to me that he had 270 live viewers, “As it appears right now, the 270 live viewers in my audience last night would not like me to go onto your channel and it is unlikely they would tune in to watch.”

He seeks Hales attention and does anything to please him.

This time, Hales wasn’t there to save him.

I quizzed Hipsher about some of the conclusions- that Hales loses lawsuits on the merits, that his supporter network uses deflection, denial and narrative spinning, and that Hales spins a soap opera at the expense of those he sues.

Some of the AI conclusions

When questioned on the damning AI conclusions against Hales, his comedy fell flat.

“I like breadsticks as well!!! They are delicious,” he responded, “AI dominated it!!! I do a comedy show.”

“Are you using people’s suffering for your own humor,” I asked him incredulously.

“Nope, I make fun of people doing dumb shit on YouTube,” he responded.

Except, Jeremy Hales lost a lawsuit to over ten people, many of whom represented themselves, and Hipsher never made fun of Hales.

Hipsher isn’t allowed to make fun of Hales because he made a corrupt bargain. He targets Hales enemies and Hales promotes his channel.

Hipsher quickly went silent under my interrogation. The full segment is below.

Hipsher responded with more lame humor on his YouTube channel days later.

Later in the broadcast, AI made an astute observation about Hales audience, calling them “toxic fandom.”

“The {Hales} network relies heavily on tribalism. Anyone who asks logical questions or presents objective court facts is instantly labeled an ‘anti-Hales cyberstalker’ or part of a ‘coordinated smear campaign.’” Google AI wrote.

It also described targeted harassment, including flooding social media with negative comments. I’ve experienced this with Hales fans who often come to my posts- most of which aren’t Hales related- to leave nasty comments.

Some of the nasty comments I received from Hales supporters on post about a child custody case from Tennessee.

Hales crew is also a textbook echo chamber. When evidence contrary to their narrative is presented, they ignore it or make up an excuse to minimize it. When Hales’ son, Jason, made a video calling his father out, they called Jason mentally ill and anyone sharing the video- which Jason posted on YouTube- exploiting the younger Hales.

Megan Fox falsely claimed that Michelle Preston, a frequent Hales target, had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP) who falsely claimed her adopted daughter was sick for money and attention. I produced a letter showing that Michelle’s daughter had the rare disorder Michelle identified and the Hales crew called the letter fake.

{The letter is below and below that are some of the Hales arguments.}

The Hales crew has no critical thinking skills. They cheer like someone won a Super Bowl when a party is served in a lawsuit but shrug when that lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice.

They have no empathy. They cheer as social services came out for over thirty false reports against Michelle Preston, regarding her adopted daughter.

They don’t care that lives are destroyed so that frivolous lawsuits are monetized and weaponized. They are a toxic fandom. Check out the section on toxic fandom below.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty- nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, and thirty-three.