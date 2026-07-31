Jeremy Hales used VAWA, a law introduced by then Democrat Delaware Senator Joe Biden, and meant to protect female domestic violence victims. The use of this law was critical in his torture of John Cook and Michelle Preston.

Note: in the podcast, I interviewed John Cook and Michelle Preston about the evidence presented at their protective order hearing in Ohio.

Jeremy Hales used a law meant to protect female domestic violence victims to inflict a campaign of torture on his Florida neighbors- John Cook and Michelle Preston.

VAWA, the Violence Against Women Act, was first introduced in 1990 by then Democrat Senator Joe Biden and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Its primary purpose was to protect female domestic violence victims.

Because of the equal protection clause, men could also qualify for VAWA, however, its primary application was to women.

In men’s case, they needed to be domestic violence victims.

Among its uses was an update to the protective order (PO) statutes. Prior to VAWA, a PO ended at the county border where it was taken out.

After VAWA, a PO which fell under VAWA earned full faith and credit and could be executed anywhere in the US.

This proved to be a crucial feature for YouTuber Jeremy Hales.

He lived part of the time in Otter Creek, Florida, in Levy County, Florida, where his neighbors were John Cook and Michelle Preston.

Starting approximately three years ago, he created a storyline on his YouTube channel he titled- Bad Neighbors.

In this storyline, he claimed that Michelle and John moved to Otter Creek as part of a stalking campaign.

From his first federal lawsuit against Preston and Cook

His evidence came down to random comments made by Cook or Preston on social media or confrontations between the parties at city hall meetings or in public.

The alleged gun incident was a lie, and the rest of the incidents are mundane

Spun out of this storyline, Hales filed multiple federal lawsuits against Preston and Cook, and a PO.

Initially, he went to Levy County for his PO, where he was denied. He had a second property in Peninsula, Ohio, in Summit County, Ohio.

He found two unscrupulous Ohio lawyers- Tad Hoover and Eli Heller- to file a dubious PO in Summit County. John and Michelle previously told me they have never been to this county.

Heller, Hoover, and Hales didn’t respond to emails for comment.

The judge, Magistrate Kandi O’Connor, allowed the PO to be heard in Ohio because Michelle had sent an email to the Peninsula, Ohio, mayor’s office about Hales.

The email Michelle sent to the Peninsula mayor’s office.

Hales had another problem. A traditional PO was worthless, since John and Michelle were never in Summit County, Ohio.

VAWA provides full faith and credit and Hales needed Magistrate Kandi to give him consideration under this law, meant primarily for female domestic violence victims.

His main problem was he wasn’t in a relationship with either party. VAWA doesn’t apply to every PO.

From Google AI

With an objective judge, Hales would not have turned a dispute with his neighbors into a PO under VAWA. Only, he didn’t have an objective judge, but a ringer.

She granted the PO under VAWA.

“This court order issued in Ohio must be given full faith and credit pursuant to the Violence Against Women Act,” Magistrate O’Connor stated in an order.

I searched for what evidence Hales presented that made him qualify for VAWA. He and his lawyers provided none. I asked his YouTube posse of That Umbrella Guy (TUG), Shizzy Whiz Nut, and Megan Fox. Shizzy and TUG provided unserious answers.

From TUG.

Poor abandoned Michael seems to be missing Daddy TUG. I get it, you see your lovah replaced you with some homeless dreg, and youre like “Daddy TUG. Please see me. Muh momma would put up your groceries too if you dont leave me!” Thats sweet and dont worry. I wont abandon you to pen pal with your replacement. Thats gotta be embarrassing btw, getting replaced with a “showering and meds optional” kind o dude. Look what these folks think of you Then again, is it any worse than when you got that woman arrested? Mothers day in jail. Not knowing VAWA. Trading friends for felons. Getting paying clients arrested. Being replaced woth a homeless dude. You keep stacking up the hits and its amusing AF. Later girlfriend! ---- READ MUH SUBSTAK BEFORE THAT HOMELESS DUDE ERASES ME!

From Shizzy.

Oh, sweet summer squash,



Are you having another moment? Do you smell burnt toast? Did Paint Chips leave you for someone less mentally competent?

You asked whether there is evidence of stalking by John and Michelle against Jeremy Hales. Yes, there is evidence supporting allegations of repeated unwanted contact, following, monitoring, messages, and other conduct Jeremy has described as stalking. Now, before you start doing that gay little thing where you pretend “evidence exists” means “a court has already entered a final ruling on every allegation,” those are not the same question. There are videos, communications, court filings, testimony, and a documented pattern of conduct that can be examined and weighed. Whether each incident satisfies every legal element of stalking is for a court to decide. So which question are you actually asking? Are you asking whether evidence exists? Are you asking whether I find it credible? Or are you asking whether a court has already made a final legal finding?

Because those are three different questions, and blending them together makes you look either deeply confused or deliberately dishonest.

In an interview with Michelle and John, they said they remembered that Hales claimed they made social media posts claiming Hales was selling dildos. They told me another person later took credit for the post. John said Hales produced a social media post in which John suggested that he would get oral sex from Hales then girlfriend. The email to the mayor’s office was also introduced.

There was no evidence, John and Michelle told me, of harassing emails or texts. Hales also provided no evidence they followed him in their car or on foot.

Since the PO was put in place, Hales has made hundreds of videos of them.

He’s called the local sheriffs repeatedly for alleged PO violations- all dismissed as frivolous complaints.

One of the frivolous complaints Hales made to Levy County Sheriffs

He routinely drove by their property and filmed the encounter.

Hales is the stalker, and his use of a law to help female domestic violence victims should shock everyone.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty- nine, thirty, thirty-one, and thirty-two.