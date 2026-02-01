Shochet's lies lead to bogus default

Richard Luthmann is facing a clerk’s default in his lawsuit with Jeremy Hales, but he said it’s nothing to worry about.

A laundry list of lies, including those told under oath, led to a clerk’s default against him, according to Richard Luthmann.

The clerk in Jeremy Hales’ lawsuit against eleven people issued a clerk’s default after Hales claimed Richard was served and didn’t respond.

Richard told me that he was never served and service was only achieved through lies, many of which were put into court documents signed under oath by Hales’ attorney, Randall Shochet.

It all started in August when Jeremy Hales bragged about serving Richard Luthmann, only to find out he served his father, Richard Luthmann Sr.

Shochet’s attempts to pass off service on Richard Luthmann Jr. by serving Richard Luthmann Sr’s wife did not stand up even on the scrutiny of the bozo magistrate presiding over the case, Zach Bolitho.

Magistrate Bolitho dismissed the service but granted Hales more time to serve Luthmann Jr.

Still unable to serve Richard Luthmann Jr., Randall Shochet did what he does best- he lied under oath. In a declaration written under oath, Shochet fired off some whoppers, including that Richard Luthmann Jr. lives in New York while doing business in Florida.

Shochet did this because if he claimed that Richard was a resident of New York while doing business in Florida, he could give the complaint to the Florida Secretary of State’s Office and service would be done that way.

Except, Richard lives in Florida and has since 2021. He fired off an email to Shochet after seeing this declaration.

Richard fired off an email to Shochet alerting him to the error. Below is part of the email.

As you may know, Richard Luthmann Sr. is a resident of Florida with a known address. He’s copied hereto. Richard Luthmann Jr. (ME) is also a Florida resident with a known address. You know or should know my address. I’ve attached the Declaration of Domicile in Collier County, with my former address from several years ago. Your ECF 150 filing includes an email address that indicates you receive my emails. You have my current address. See the Rule 11 Draft Motion sent on November 4, 2025, which is again copied hereto. You also have a directive from Judge Hinkle to specify which Richard Luthmann you are trying to serve. Thank you for confirming, through your FL Secretary of State filing, that you do not want to serve me, Richard Luthmann, Jr., because I am not an out-of-state resident and am not concealing.

Shochet refused to correct his lies. He let stand his declaration that Richard Luthmann Jr. lives in New York.

The court, until Richard’s motion, was under this belief.

Luthmann, in his most recent motion, argued that his home address should have been known to Shochet. Below is part of that motion.

Rather than attempt to serve him at his Naples, Florida address, Randall Shochet has enumerated fiction into his declarations, claiming that Richard lives in New York and is avoiding service.

Shochet’s goal is not to win. Hales has already gotten at least six clerk’s defaults. Each of them he has celebrated.

Shortly after those celebrations are over, those defaults are withdrawn. The goal is not to win the case, but to create content which makes money.

That’s the victory. That’s why Randall Shochet has thrown away all legal ethics and filed lies under oath.

Those lies help Jeremy Hales create content. The content is all that matters.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth, and fourteenth article.