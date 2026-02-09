Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
33m

This is the devastating miscalculation: they assumed the trustee’s lawyer was coming for Michelle, when he’s actually coming for revenue. Jeremy Hales may hold some hard assets, but the cash flow lives with the WhatTheHales ecosystem—That Umbrella Guy, Megan Fox, and the rest who monetized harassment. A Chapter 7 trustee doesn’t chase pennies; she chases judgments. If Kevin Forsthoefel is doing his job, tort claims become estate assets—and suddenly the cheerleaders are defendants. Forty percent of “millions” explains everything.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MIchael Volpe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture