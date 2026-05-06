Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is legal abuse syndrome in motion. Hales and Shochet are not just litigating; they appear to be using the legal system as a reputational wood chipper. Matzkin was not a party, not counsel of record, and not filing pleadings. Yet Shochet allegedly turned clerk emails into a career attack, then ran to a bar authority with a judicial order as a weapon. That is not justice. That is process abuse. And Groeb, whether knowingly or not, appears to have supplied the blade. The law is supposed to resolve disputes. In these hands, it becomes punishment before proof.

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