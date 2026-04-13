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Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This isn’t advocacy—it’s escalation by paperwork. When a case balloons to this level, it’s not because justice demands it—it’s because someone is driving it there. Filing weak claims, stacking motions, chasing sanctions and recusals—that’s not strategy, that’s pressure tactics. And the system, slow and procedural, often enables it. The real damage isn’t just to the opposing party—it’s to the integrity of the courts themselves. Litigation is supposed to resolve disputes, not multiply them. When lawyers treat the process as a weapon, the outcome becomes secondary. And that’s when the system starts losing the public’s trust.

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