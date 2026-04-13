From a police report showing David Griffith

It was a dispute between neighbors which looked like it might wind up as an episode of the ID show Fear thy Neighbor.

There was an incident with a gun, allegations of unwanted filming, injunctions, flooding, and more.

Fortunately, no one died, however the dispute wound up playing out in a Levy County, Florida courtroom, where the two neighbors- the Gosney’s and the Griffith’s- have been fighting it out since 2023.

The courtroom battle has led to over three hundred docket entries, an enormous number indicative of abusive of process.

From the Levy County Clerk of Court website showing the most recent of the 338 entries

With a situation like this, there is enough blame to go around, however, there is a familiar name who is at the center and responsible for much of the chaos: Randall Shochet.

Attorney Randall Shochet

Shochet is the attorney for the plaintiffs- William and Brenda Gosney- and he is a defendant being represented by his office mate and fiancé. Doreen Turner Inkles.

Some of the other docket entries in the case from the Levy County Clerk of Court website.

Shochet is the subject of this unusual arrangement because he allegedly abused the legal process. In fact, he did in this case many of the unethical things he did on Jeremy Hales’ behalf.

The zenith

Things between the neighbors really took a turn on July 7, 2019, when Mr. Griffith pulled a gun and allegedly pointed it at Gosney’s relatives.

Mr. Griffith acknowledged showing the gun, but he stated he never pointed it at anyone.

Still, he was arrested, the subject of a protective order, and an injunction.

The lawsuit

This incident was used as the springboard for a lawsuit approximately four years later, however, this incident alone would have fallen outside the statute of limitations so the Gosney’s with their attorney, Randall Shochet, sprinkled the initial complaint with other more recent alleged incidents.

A Freedom of Information Act request returned a police report from the 2019 incident, however, the other alleged incidents did not have police reports.

The Griffiths’, when they responded, argued that most of the lawsuit was made up and defective.

The Shochet M.O.

That response revealed one of numerous instances of Randall Shochet’s modus operandi.

Shochet is a bad lawyer

In three federal lawsuits of his I’ve covered, he often files without meeting the elements of any torts or crimes. He famously argued that because John Cook was talking trash online about his client, Jeremy Hales, was extortion. Only it didn’t meet the elements of extortion.

Similarly, in the second federal lawsuit, Shochet made allegations which didn’t meet the elements of the torts he was alleging. This was especially true in the lawsuit he filed for Jeremy Hales against a prosecutor, where the allegations amounted to nothing.

Shochet thinks all judges are biased

Shochet also attempted to recuse the judge with a laughable motion to recuse. The judge is a familiar name, Judge Craig DeThomasis, known in Halesverse as Judge Grudge, however, Jeremy Hales name only came up in the motion to recuse in passing.

From the motion, Shochet’s reference to Hales.

However, the motion was substantively about a hearing in which Judge DeThomasis made some snarky comments.

His thin motion was denied; he filed an equally thin motion to recuse Magistrate Bolitho in the two federal cases.

Judge DeThomasis presided over the case until recently. The judge currently presiding is David Kreider.

Judge David Kreider, from the 8th Judicial Circuit website

Shochet loves sanctions

Shochet also filed a motion for sanctions, as he’s done in one federal case.

These last two maneuvers- filing for recusal and sanctions- are noteworthy because judges are presumed to be objective and lawyers presumed to act in good faith. Those two motions are not filed often so a lawyer filing both a lot is probably acting in bad faith.

How Shochet became a defendant

The Griffiths eventually filed a counterclaim, arguing that the Gosney’s set up a video camera which was pointed into the Griffith’s property without their permission.

In response, Shochet did not address the substance of the claims, but instead, he filed a motion arguing that this was a “sham pleading.”

The lawyers for the Griffiths, Stanley Griffis and Jennifer Kerkhoff, were furious, and they responded by arguing that Shochet’s response was filed in bad faith and added him as a defendant. They argued that Shochet had ulterior motives to file his lawsuit, to get the Griffiths in a deposition.

Abusing the court process and misusing depositions are two more of Randall Shochet’s unethical modus operandi. He deposed Amanda Martin, an employee of Levy County who Jeremy Hales disliked, in the first federal lawsuit even though she had nothing to do with the alleged signs which were the centerpiece of the lawsuit.

It’s no surprise that Shochet allegedly misused them here as well.

Shochet is an unethical lawyer used by litigants who want to weaponize the legal process to harass their enemies with dubious lawsuits.

I reached out to the lawyers and all the parties on both sides of this suit but none returned calls and emails for comment.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, and twenty-two.