Let’s be blunt. Jeremy Hales’s “Fed 2” case is legal buffoonery. The complaint quacks like a wounded duck and will be tossed the same way. It ignores bankruptcy stays, contradicts Hales’s own characterizations, and repackages frivolity as persecution. This is not strategy. It is content farming with captions. Nick Rekieta’s cheerleading doesn’t cure fatal defects. It spotlights them. Courts do not reward POLAMOP. They end it. Judges dismiss bad pleadings, not podcasts. “Fed 2” has no legs, no wings, and no law. It limps along on YouTube fumes until a short order puts it out of its misery.

