Doreen Turner Inkeles not only is a part of Randall Shochet’s law firm, but she is proud to be the homewrecker in his divorce, according to a statement she provided me.

When it comes to legal attacks, if it wasn’t for double standards, Jeremy Hales would have no standards.

Last year, he had his panties in a bunch over the judge in several local cases, Judge Craig DeThomasis from Levy County.

Nicknamed Judge Grudge, Hales made many videos about Judge DeThomasis before he was recused.

In one, Hales complained that Judge DeThomasis also presided over Josh Silverman’s divorce, when Silverman was representing his opponent, Michelle Preston.

“I have a major concern of inappropriateness of Josh Silverman representing Lienette (Michelle Preston),” Hales ranted, “because Josh Silverman asked Judge Grudge to preside over his divorce in a county he didn’t live in.”

Judge DeThomasis did preside over Silverman’s divorce, something an attorney told me was common.

While Hales railed against this perceived conflict of interest, he’s been silent when that same conflict is on the other shoe.

When Judge DeThomasis was removed, he was replaced by Judge Robert Groeb, who was brought in from another county as well.

Judge Robert Groeb

Judge Robert Groeb doesn’t usually hear cases in Levy County: his caseload is in Gilchrist County. He was brought in just to hear cases involving Jeremy Hales in Levy County.

He did not disclose that in Gilchrist County, while he was presiding over Jeremy Hales cases, Judge Groeb was presiding over the divorce of Randall Shochet, Hales attorney.

Shochet and his client were mum also; Michelle Preston only found out recently.

The divorce began in 2022 and completed earlier this year, overlapping with Hales cases which Judge Groeb began presiding over in 2024.

I reached out to Judge Groeb’s clerk, Candace Thomas, but she did not respond.

Presiding over this divorce in a separate county while hearing this case may not be a conflict, the lack of disclosure likely raises questions about the appearance of impropriety- especially given Judge Groeb’s peculiar rulings in Hales cases in Levy County.

In 2022, Shochet came home one day and told his wife he was having an affair.

He then moved out, leaving his family to pick up the pieces. In that way, he’s kindred spirits with his client, Jeremy Hales, who did the same to his family.

From Randall Shochet’s divorce, where his cheating is detailed

From Jeremy Hales divorce, where his cheating is detailed.

I reached out to Shochet and Hales but they didn’t respond.

I reached out to Shochet and his ex-wife’s divorce attorneys, but they didn’t respond.

One person who did respond was the homewrecker, Doreen Turner-Inkeles.

She proudly confirmed that she broke up Randall’s marriage, and now they’re engaged.

Dear “investigative journalist,” Did your source tell you she catfished her own kids like in that Netflix movie? No one thinks much of your source or her mental stability. For an “investigative journalist,” somebody’s garden variety divorce doesn’t make for very compelling content. Like, who cares? We just laugh at you guys, you do realize that don’t you? I posted my engagement rock on my fb page. It’s fabulous! Have a wonderful holiday. Doreen soon- to-be Doreen Shochet

I didn’t find said photo on her Facebook page, but other photos are there.

The only source I revealed was the Gilchrist County Clerk of Court’s Office website, where I got the divorce document I shared with her. As such, I don’t know who she’s throwing shade at.

At the time of his adultery, Shochet had two children with his then wife, and one was under eighteen.

Despite cheating and leaving his family in a lurch, Shochet felt empowered to ask for 50/50 custody.

Shochet may have been buoyed by Florida’s 50/50 presumption, strongly favoring a 50/50 split, however, that law did not take effect until July 2023 and he filed this in September 2022.

Shochet also claimed his wife didn’t need any alimony, even though in a subsequent document, she described herself as a homemaker who gave up her career to support his.

Judge Groeb ordered just over $2,000 per month in alimony in the final judgment.

Missing from the final judgment was any mention of the adultery, instead describing the divorce as, “irretrievably broken.”

By doing so, Judge Groeb found no fault, when Randall cheated, left his family, and put them into chaos.

Of the couple’s two children, only one was under eighteen at the time.

He is now twenty and has no relationship with his father. The siblings, and a third with another woman, have fractured, with different siblings siding with different parents.

The marriage wasn’t irretrievably broken, but rather it was broken by two people: Randall Shochet and Doreen Turner Inkeles.

Post-script

