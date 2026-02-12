Magistrate obliterates Hales frivolous lawsuit.

From Magistrate Zach Bolitho’s recommendations, he explained that Jeremy Hales may have had his feelings hurt but hurt feelings do not add up to elements of a tort

After allowing motions to dismiss to sit on his desk for nearly a year, Magistrate Zach Bolitho decided it was time to do his job and rule on the merits of case which has dragged on for almost a year needlessly.

He did in February 2026 what he should have done in the spring or summer of 2025, dismissed the case against most defendants with prejudice.

Last year, Jeremy Hales decided to sue nearly everyone who said a bad word against him, claiming they interfered with contracts, were involved in unfair trade practices, and conspired against him.

Even in the few cases where they met some elements, they failed to allege all the elements.

In this section, Hales established that he had a business relationship with YouTube and WhatNot, but he failed to establish that any of the defendants interfered with the business relationship. He sued for tortious interference without alleging any facts to support that.

At this stage, the judge assumes allegations are true, so being unable to allege all the elements necessary to meet each tort means that Shochet either didn’t understand what was necessary, or worse, he did and didn’t care that he was filing a frivolous lawsuit.

That’s how close he came to meeting any of the elements of the case. Below are some of the other highlights of the recommendation- because Bolitho is a magistrate Hales can still appeal to the District Judge for an order- showing how frivolous this was.

Both Two Lee’s in a Pod and Squid Pro Quo had in-depth analyses of Magistrate Bolitho’s recommendations, and those are below.

With Rich Luthmann, I focused instead on hundreds of hours of propaganda released by Jeremy Hales and his suck up YouTubers like Shizzy, TUG, and my former friend Megan Fox.

These bottom feeders spent hours hyperventilating about a mole among the defendants which didn’t exist.

They tried to convince their audience for months that one of the defendants had flipped, agreed to pay money, and testify against the others. They treated their audience like simpletons who would believe that people would do this in a meritless lawsuit.

They also spent hours discussing process service, one of the most boring- but necessary- parts of the process.

Clerk’s defaults were celebrated even though they were always reversed.

When Magistrate Bolitho, many months ago, referred to this frivolous lawsuit as a “shotgun pleading”, (the reference to the shotgun pleading was the earliest sign that this lawsuit was frivolous) this crew downplayed the revelation as a normal part of the process.

The Hales crew is no better than the MSM when they pushed the Russia hoax. They are no better than the conservative media when they pushed the election fraud hoax or pretended like Trump’s supporters didn’t storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This crew engaged in a fiction. A frivolous lawsuit which would be dismissed one hundred out of one hundred times was treated as a heroic effort to hold people accountable- for the tort of hurting Jeremy Hales feelings.

At no time did any of them point out that this lawsuit had no merit. They didn’t point out how difficult it is to defend a frivolous lawsuit. They never criticized Hales for filing a frivolous lawsuit, nor did they care the stress they were adding to defendants who had done nothing wrong.

A mashup of the low lights is below.

I reached out to Hales, Megan, TUG, and Shizzy, but none responded.

