Richard Luthmann
This is the textbook definition of POLAMOP. Magistrate Bolitho exposed the lawsuit as legally defective across the board. Judge Hinkle agreed with that analysis, yet still gave Hales another bite at the apple. That means the defendants stay trapped in federal court while Hales keeps generating YouTube drama around a case that cannot survive basic legal scrutiny. Federal courts exist to resolve disputes, not to subsidize influencer content or harassment through litigation. When a complaint fails multiple times to plead viable claims, the proper response is dismissal with prejudice — not an open invitation to keep rewriting the same nonsense.

