A US District Judge appointed by President Bill Clinton dismissed Jeremy Hales’ frivolous lawsuit against numerous defendants but then foolishly allowed him to continue POLAMOP, Protraction of Litigation and Multiplication of Proceedings.

Judge Robert Hinkle is the US District Judge for the Northern District of Florida. He was appointed by then President Bill Clinton in 1996.

He oversees Magistrate Zach Bolitho.

Magistrate Zach Bolitho

Last month, Magistrate Zach Bolitho recommended that Hales’ frivolous lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice against all but two of ten defendants. The two remain due to legal technicality which will be taken care of soon enough.

In his recommendation, Magistrate Bolitho tore into the lawsuit, pointing out how it rarely met any elements of any of the torts alleged.

Magistrate Bolitho explaining how weak the conspiracy charges are.

Because Bolitho was only the Magistrate and not an Article 3 judge, Hales could ask Judge Hinkle, the Article 3 judge, to look at the recommendation.

He did by filing another frivolous objection.

Hales responded to Magistrate Bolitho’s takedown of conspiracy claims by restating his allegations that people going on each other’s YouTube channels to say mean things about him amounted to a conspiracy.

Judge Robert Hinkle agreed with Magistrate Bolitho that this was a meritless lawsuit. He issued a four-page order, summarizing Magistrate Bolitho’s conclusions.

Whereas Magistrate Bolitho recommended that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, Judge Hinkle gave Hales another bite at the apple.

Rather than following that recommendation, Judge Hinkle allowed Hales to amend his lawsuit and file a much better one by April 2, 2026.

Jeremy Hales first filed his lawsuit in the winter of 2025. He quickly was forced to amend that lawsuit a few months later.

After Magistrate Bolitho issued his recommendation, he filed an objection.

He’s had three chances to argue the merits of his case, and he failed every time.

Instead of relieving eight defendants of the burden of a federal lawsuit, Judge Hinkle has given him another chance he does not deserve.

As such, Hales will file another equally frivolous lawsuit by April 2. He and his minions will spend hours on YouTube pretending that will be the greatest legal document ever.

Each defendant will respond, leading to more hours of YouTube content before that is finally dismissed because he’s filed a frivolous lawsuit.

Judge Hinkle, as I predicted, also dismissed Hales’ motion to disqualify Magistrate Bolitho.

From Judge Hinkle’s order dismissing Hales motion to disqualify Magistrate Bolitho.

Judge Hinkle thinks it’s acceptable for people to be under thumb of a federal court dealing with a frivolous lawsuit from a scummy YouTuber for an indefinite time period.

Judge Hinkle acted like a hack civil magistrate doing child support in some tiny county in Rhode Island rather than a judge so elite he was chosen by a President to preside in a federal court.

Post-script

