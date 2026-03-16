Richard Luthmann, the troublesome hooligan, to take on a federal judge

Richard Luthmann is a hooligan and provocateur, but this time he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

In the past, he’s taken on slimy District Attorneys and scummy YouTubers, but now, he has his sights set on a Federal Judge.

Not just any judge, but a judge appointed by one of my favorite presidents. Bill Clinton, in 1996.

Judge Hinkle has recently issued a flurry of orders in the frivolous lawsuit filed by Jeremy Hales against anyone who looked at him funny, sometimes called Fed 2.

Judge Hinkle mostly upheld the recommendations of Magistrate Zach Bolitho and threw out the case against most defendants.

In a shameful move, Judge Hinkle let Hales have a fourth bite at the proverbial apple- he’s filed a lawsuit, an amended lawsuit, and an objection all arguing the merits- and let him file this meritless lawsuit again.

He also threw out Hales desperate attempt to have Magistrate Bolitho recused.

Judge Hinkle’s terse order denying Hales request to remove Magistrate Zach Bolitho

In a less important order, Judge Hinkle issued an injunction barring Rich and others from including the judge’s chambers on emails between parties.

“A violation of this order may be punished as contempt of court with sanctions including fines or imprisonment. If the defendants continue the practice, it will not end well for them. They should govern themselves accordingly.” Judge Hinkle stated in the injunction.

Most people heed a judge’s warning, but not Richard Luthmann.

Instead, he came out swinging on Friday.

He mailed a response to the injunction taking Judge Hinkle to task for issuing an injunction, a heavy-handed order, without holding a hearing.

He was especially perturbed by one passage in the injunction, “I have read none of the emails; they have been intercepted by my staff and deleted.”

Richard argued that if the judge didn’t read them, he couldn’t judge what was in the emails.

Furthermore, emails to the chambers are part of the record, available through open records requests, so deleting them probably violates all sorts of laws.

All true, except Judge Hinkle also said, “but the practice would be totally unacceptable, even if the tone was professional.”

As such, Judge Hinkle was adamant that parties stop including his chambers in their back and forth.

The court would only address properly filed motions and other matters, not emails.

For ten minutes during the broadcast, Richard went on a tirade about Jeremy Hales and his immature crew.

In fact, the immature emails were written by Hales and his crew, like the following from Shizzy Whiz Nut.

Thanks for the concern Paint Chips, It’s truly touching that a guy whose biggest recent achievement is

trading bar dues for bunk numbers still has time to play amateur

marriage counselor. But let’s be real, you’re not clever. You’re just flailing. Throwing

out lazy wife shots and vague “practice” digs because you’ve got

nothing else in the tank. It’s the online equivalent of a toddler

smearing poop on the wall and calling it art. BTW my wife’s doing great, the garden’s thriving (unlike whatever

barren intellectual wasteland you’re cultivating), and her practice is

busier than all your fake facebook accounts and Substack alts

combined. But keep projecting your lonely cellblock nostalgia onto

other people’s lives if it helps you sleep at night. Maybe one day

you’ll upgrade from government-issued boyfriends that are working it

and working it and working it, harder and harder and harder and harder

and harder. Speaking of which, from what circulates in the right circles, you’ve

also got a bit of a reputation that goes beyond disbarment and bunk

time. Something about issues being around children? Or is it your

orbit that includes folks slapped with restraining orders barring

contact with minors? My memory’s fuzzy on the details. Are the

restraining orders against you personally? Your buddies on the

no-minor-contact list? People raising flags when you’re alone with

kids? I’m positive I’ll nail it down soon enough. Since this is apparently a matter of significant public interest (your

words, not mine), I look forward to your prompt, substantive,

on-the-record clarification. Feel free to respond in detail, sworn

affidavits welcome. This correspondence, along with whatever evasive

non-answer you cough up (or don’t), will be preserved and made public

accordingly. If we go to press before hearing back, we’ll just note

the silence in the follow-up piece. Transparency’s a bitch when your

history’s this ugly. All The Best, Shizzywhiznut

Shizzy is a poor man’s version of Carrot Top, just below mediocrity is what he strives for.

Still, Richard struggled to explain to me why Judge Hinkle needed to be made aware of the immature arguments.

Richard said he want to “preserve the record,” and as a pro se litigant he was “at a disadvantage.”

None of that explained why the judge’s chambers needed to be included.

Finally, he explained that Hales and his attorney, Randall Shochet, are liars with no ethics, and they could say one thing in an email and something else in a court filing.

The judge needed to be included to keep the process honest.

In a brilliant move dripping with irony, Richard included some of the emails as exhibits in his motion to reconsider.

From an email which was turned into an exhibit

Now, Judge Hinkle, or more likely one of Judge Hinkle’s clerks, will have to read the emails.

Judge Hinkle is likely to deny this motion to reconsider, and Richard told me that he will appeal if that’s the case.

At the end of the broadcast, Richard sent a warning to Jeremy Hales. If he does file another amended complaint, Richard will not move to dismiss, but he’ll answer with a counter complaint which will sue the entire Hales crew: Shizzy, TUG, Megan, Just Jay Hip, etc.

As I said, Hales engages in projection, so when he claims that others are involved in a conspiracy, you can bet he and his cohorts are conspiring together.

Richard said that just about anything is on the table, including conspiracy, tortious interference, and even a cause of action for Hales copulating with alligators.

Richard made the startling claim with a perfect deadpan which would make Bob Uecker proud, so I couldn’t tell if this was shtick or if the federal court would need to resolve if Jeremy Hales has sex with alligators. That portion is below.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, and twenty.