Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann
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There's a special circle in hell for shameless self-promoting ambulance chasers, and Larry Forman lives in the basement under that. Volpe reports that Forman pushed attacks on Judge Craig DeThomasis, amplified Jeremy Hales-linked narratives, participated in a fundraiser connected to litigation that was later dismissed, and made ugly claims about attorney Bruce Matzkin while admitting he had no evidence for parts of them. That is not fearless advocacy. That is clout-chasing with a law license. Lawyers can criticize courts, judges, and opposing players, but they do not get a YouTube ethics vacation. The bar should look hard at the whole pattern.

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