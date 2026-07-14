Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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The DARVOing of David and Sandra Grazzini-Rucki

The entities which were supposed to protect children turned a blind eye to abuse in this case.
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Michael Volpe
Jul 14, 2026
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Note: I previously challenged Google AI until it acknowledged that the conventional wisdom on the Rucki case was wrong, and David Rucki has a long and documented history of abuse which the courts, police, and the media ignored. If you want to check that out, here is that article. In this post, I’ll look at the larger issues surrounding this case.

In the Rucki case, the courts, the police, and the media turned the victim into a villain and the villain into a victim.

These powerful entities also ensured that five kids would be systematically abused with no way to protect themselves.

These days, the conventional wisdom is that Sandra “Sam” Grazzini-Rucki was a vindictive woman who made up lies about her ex-husband, David Rucki, and convinced her kids he was violent.

That conventional wisdom isn’t just wrong, but it’s a deliberate lie. AI follows this conventional wisdom because it relies on the lying entities for its information.

The initial response by Google AI, showing the conventional wisdom

These entities came to this conclusion through willful ignorance. David Rucki had a bar fight in the 1990s.

A road rage incident in 2014.

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