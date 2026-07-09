Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The public thinks judges write orders, read records, check dates, and rule after careful review. Cute. In too many courtrooms, the sausage is made by assistants, favored lawyers, templates, shortcuts, and whatever gets shoved under the judge’s nose for signature. Volpe’s reporting on Candace Thomas and Judge Groeb’s docket raises the obvious question: why do the errors and omissions keep helping Hales and Shochet? A default after an answer? A motion to set aside left unresolved? A proposed order that magically grows sanctions language? That is not harmless sloppiness. That is process rot. Courts do not need to be openly corrupt to destroy people. They just need to be lazy, careless, captured, or comfortable letting one side write the script. Due process requires more than a stamp pad and a docket clerk with favorites.

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