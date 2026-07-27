Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Bonus coverage: the battle with TUG continued

He tried to smear me about my knowledge of VAWA. When I brought receipts, he deflected and obfuscated.
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Michael Volpe
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Note: The pertinent portion of the interview is above while the full interview with John Cook and Michelle Preston is below.

When I confronted Jeremy Hales sycophants- That Umbrella Guy (TUG) and Shizzy Whiz Nuts- last week, TUG made a false statement which I didn’t initially catch.

In one of his unhinged harangues, he claimed that I didn’t know that the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) applied to men as well, “I remember how you looked like a fool when it came to protective orders and not knowing VAWA applies to men.”

TUG was referring to a September 2025 interview the targets of Jeremy Hales torture YouTube routine, John Cook and Michelle Preston.

The problem is that not only do I know that men can get VAWA funds, but I explicitly said it in the interview.

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