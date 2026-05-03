Dunklin County Commissioner involved in suspicious property purchase

Note: in the podcast, I interviewed a Campbell resident and business owner about the property in question.

A sweetheart real estate transaction involving a powerful Dunklin County, Missouri Commissioner is receiving increased scrutiny.

In 2024, Dunklin County Commissioner Ron Huber bought the property on Highway 62 in Campbell, Missouri for $8,500.

He got that sweetheart deal despite the property being worth almost $50,000.

Today, that property is rented out to Jay’s Corner Store.

The owner, Janak Kikani, is facing criminal problems for illegal gambling involving Jay’s in another location, Kennett, Missouri.

From the probable cause statement against Mr. Kikani

I spoke with a local Campbell resident and business owner who told me there is a lot of “riff raff” at the Campbell location. She said she was told about possible illegal drug dealing and gambling.

Mr. Kikani’s attorney, Matt Edmondson, did not respond to an email for comment.

Huber is the Dunklin County Commissioner under fire for allegedly helping illegal immigrants get liquor licenses. He denied any wrongdoing to me but did acknowledge that illegal immigrants probably own some bars and restaurants in Dunklin County, where both Kennett and Campbell are located.

Huber, who is a certified public accountant (CPA), is the accountant for Campbell, the business owner told me.

Ron Huber

Huber did not return a voicemail for comment about this story.

Campbell previously bought this property from a local resident, Robin Boykin, who gave the city a significant discount.

From the settlement statement showing Ms. Boykin made a $39,500 donation so Campbell could get the property under $10,000.

Huber, the resident told me, got the property with a no bid deal which flew under the radar. City records show that an ordinance was passed to make the deal legal.

from the ordinance

The current Campbell Mayor is Charlie Jackson; however, he was not mayor when the ordinance was passed.

Jackson provided this statement, “As a public servant, I believe the greatest accomplishments can be achieved by rationally detaching ourselves from situations that arise. So, to assist you with your questions, that purchase happened during the previous administration's term. The building had been setting unoccupied for 15 years and required a major renovation.”

The lawyer listed on the ordinance, Jonce Chidister, did not return an email for comment.

The resident and business owner told me that prior to Jay’s a furniture store occupied the property, “which I liked because I thought we needed one.”

Post-Script

Check out the fundraiser for more stories on the Dunklin County illegal immigrant ring, and here are the previous stories in the series: story one, story two, story three, story four, and story five.