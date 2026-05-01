Another suspected child molester gets custody in Illinois

Note: the interview above is with Tim Burgess about his daughter’s custody case. Below is a short interview with David Suarez, Tim’s former son-in-law, about allegations against him.

Bridget Burgess went from having 50/50 custody in 2024 to supervised visits in approximately two years.

At the same time, her ex-husband, David Suarez, acknowledged watching porn while taking care of their children, and his daughter disclosed he was sexually abusing her to numerous mandated reporters.

The progression of the orders goes from 50/50 in May 2024, to every other weekend to supervised visits at the end of 2025.

This happened because the court downplayed or ignored evidence presented to it in favor of the recommendations and opinions of one court appointee mainly, Nargis Khokhar the guardian ad litem (GAL). Ms. Khokhar was appointed to case in March 2024.

Ms. Khokhar did not respond to an email for comment.

A glowing blurb given to Ms. Khokhar by Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker

Ms. Khokhar did a GAL report in which Mr. Suarez admitted to watching porn while caring for his children.

From the GAL report, David admitting to watching porn while caring for his children.

Suarez’s interview is above and I also reached out by email to his attorney, Mike Nichols, who did not respond.

Their youngest daughter then started disclosing sexual abuse allegations against her father to numerous mandated reporters.

In dramatic testimony at trial from February 2026, the children’s pediatrician described changes in the child’s behavior, along with redness in the private area.

A therapist also testified that the child disclosed.

Tim told me his granddaughter also disclosed to him while he was changing her diapers. Below is part of the interview.

Khokhar, an attorney, dismissed all that and instead accused Bridget of having delusional disorder. Here’s part of a letter Bridget’s attorney sent to her on April 18, 2024.

Bridget was examined by Dr. Bandy Lee, who found nothing wrong with her. Dr. Lee told me that this case is part of an epidemic in family court of abusers getting custody.

Tim said that Dr. Lee’s diagnosis was disregarded in court in favor of Ms. Khokhar’s opinion.

He said the court largely followed Ms. Khokhar’s recommendations and opinions.

Delusional disorder, like Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), is diagnosed by eliminating other possibilities, meaning it’s nearly impossible to diagnose properly.

The judge who issued the most recent order in this case is Judge Carla Wheeler of Mclean County, Illinois.