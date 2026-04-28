Hope shattered: Matt Grant's RICO lawsuit dismissed with prejudice

Note: below is the interview Richard Luthmann and I conducted with Matt Grant on August 21, 2025.

Last summer, there was buzz and hope among St. Louis County family court reform advocates, of which there are many.

Matt Grant is a long-time attorney; he was formerly a partner in a prestigious law firm.

He took a leave to pursue legal action after he claimed that family court screwed him the way it did many others in St. Louis County.

STL was ground zero for an investigation I conducted with my former friend Megan Fox in 2021. It started with a Zoom conference of nearly forty corrupt guardian ad litem (GAL), talking about ex-parte conversations with judges, hiding money, while insulting the parents they were tasked to help.

The investigation led to the retirement of corrupt judge Michael Burton.

This email sent by Burton to St. Louis County GAL Sarah Pleban led to his demise because he was caught speaking about a court case he was not presiding over and trying to affect its outcome.

There was plenty of evidence of unethical behavior. Many people believed it was criminal, but the smoking gun remained elusive.

Enter Matt Grant. He was a successful attorney who practiced in state and federal court.

He was also a family court victim, and he filed a lawsuit arguing that the St. Louis County family court system was RICO, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or a criminal enterprise.