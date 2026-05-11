The Unknown special report: an interview with Elizabeth Fitzgibbon

Note: the podcast is split into two parts. In the first part above, we discussed Elizabeth’s divorce. In the second part- which is inside the article- we talked about her run for Congress.

Elizabeth Fitzgibbon said that her divorce case going haywire gave her an inside view of government operating badly, and it motivated her to change the system.

Now, she’s running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 6th District.

Elizabeth told us that her divorce was initially amicable, with both parties being self-represented.

In early 2022, they reached a settlement. Elizabeth said she learned soon after that portions of the assets were not included-thereby making it not equitable- and this increased the tensions, but she and her ex-husband still settled.

They filed a Marriage Settlement Agreement (MSA), and this should have been the end.

Then, they were hit with a shock.

The court- which had no rule to digitize documents-lost their paper copy. No one else saved a copy, and the court was forced to start over.

The judge presiding, John Bermingham, issued an order stating that recreating the lost agreement wasn’t possible. He ordered the parties to renegotiate.

The smooth sailing divorce turned sour when her ex-husband hired a lawyer, and, according to Elizabeth, he stopped cooperating.

The judge retired, and a new judge came on- Judge Bryan Keberlein.

Elizabeth told us that her ex-husband used the murkiness of the situation to keep their son away for seventy-nine days, along with keeping much of the money.

A guardian ad litem (GAL) was appointed to examine the alleged custodial interference, and that GAL took over all aspects of the case, Elizabeth told us.

In January 2024, Elizabeth said her ex-husband “had a come to Jesus moment.”

He called her lawyer, asking to end the fight and wanting to go to mediation.

Judge Keberlein rejected their agreement and ordered an already scheduled hearing to continue.

At this hearing, he ordered that the parties recreate the prior lost MSA- the same one another judge ordered couldn’t be recreated.

Elizabeth refused to participate in the process, stating that this would be perjury. The judge accepted the terms her ex-husband presented.

Elizabeth said she appealed all the way to the US Supreme Court, with courts either not taking the case or twisting themselves into knots to find no malfeasance.

The Congressional run

Elizabeth said that there are several federal programs which need to be audited which she wants to examine upon getting into Congress.

She specified Social Security Title IV. That program, she told us, provides federal funds to match state funds for child support enforcement.

Those matching funds provide a perverse incentive for judges to order unreasonable child support orders. Then, the state can chase after a parent with the federal incentive.

Elizabeth is also not a one trick pony.

She said that her experience opened her eyes. She told us that many of the problems in the country are due to government policies which ignore the Constitution.

Her goal, she told us, is to propose legislation that aligns with the Constitution.

She said her campaign is planked on eleven ideas. Check out her explanation below.

The platform includes family court reform, ending judicial immunity, protecting the fourth amendment in the digital age, bodily immunity, monetary policy reform, ending foreign entanglements, and more.

The current Representative of Wisconsin’s 6th district is Republican Glen Grothman.

Republican Congressman Glen Grothman

She said Grothman promised to serve no more than ten years when he first ran but has already surpassed that.

Elizabeth is trying to get on the ballot. She needs one thousand signatures and has 1,300, she told us.

She is running as an Independent because she said that both parties no longer represent many people’s voices.