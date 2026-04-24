The Unknown: legal cases in the news

Laura Loomer lost her defamation case to Bill Maher

Richard Luthmann and I tried out a new segment this week.

We’ll find interesting and high-profile legal cases to analyze.

This week we looked at three defamation cases.

Shauni Kerkhoff Vs. The Blaze et al

On November 8, 2025, The Blaze, formerly owned by Glenn Beck, published an explosive story entitled: Former Capitol Police officer a forensic match for Jan. 6 pipe bomber, sources say,

The article accused Shauni Kerkhoff, a former Capitol Cop, of being the pipe bomber.

Someone placed pipe bombs around the Capitol, and those pipe bombs went off on January 6, 2021, as the riots were ongoing.

The suspect remained at large until December 5, 2025, when Brian Cole Jr. was arrested.

Reportedly, his cell phone was tracked to the scene on January 6, 2021, and he confessed. He’s awaiting trial.

Mugshot of Brian Cole Jr.

In between, Kerkhoff, according to the lawsuit she filed, had her life turned upside down.

She became a suspect after the article came out. She was placed on leave, interrogated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and often followed by strangers.

She even postponed her wedding.

The evidence used by the Blaze and its reporters, Stephen Baker and Joseph Hanneman, was gait analysis, which analyzes someone’s walk.

The article claimed that unnamed forensics experts ran tests which matched her walk to the suspect’s walk by 94% and 98% respectively.

The article also noted that Kerkhoff had an injury while playing soccer in college and speculated that she had a limp like the suspect.

This irresponsible article was catnip for conservatives who believe everything about January 6, 2021, was an inside job. It’s what Jake Lang told us.

Baker was also at the Capitol on January 6 and spent time in prison.

Kerkhoff’s lawsuit noted that the allegations against her were ideological.

“Defendant Blaze Media, a multimedia firm and aspiring rival to Fox News, staked its brand on a baseless conspiracy theory that the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol was an “inside job” by Washington elites and federal law enforcement. It hired two reporters, Defendants Stephen Baker and Joseph Hanneman, to promote this theory full time. Baker had stormed the Capitol on January 6.” The lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit may come down to a key distinction in defamation law. Shauni Kerkhoff was not, until The Blaze accused her, a public figure. Normally, her standard of proof is negligence, but for unclear reasons, the complaint filed by her attorneys uses the term “actual malice” a lot.

A few examples of actual malice being used in the lawsuit

Actual malice is the standard used by public figures, like some folks I’ll talk about later in the post, but that’s not Ms. Kerkhoff.

With actual malice, plaintiffs must show that the defendants knew what they were publishing was false or acted with “reckless disregard for the truth.”

But The Blaze relied on two gait analyses- that might be enough, I argued on the broadcast.

With negligence, one can easily argue that relying solely on pseudoscience is negligent, but the actual malice standard is much tougher.

The lawsuit makes arguments in support of its actual malice determination, like that gait analysis is never supposed to be used solely to make a determination.

The lawsuit also argued that the gait analysis suffered from confirmation bias.

The lawsuit also notes that The Blaze never reached out to Kerkhoff before publishing the article, and that she fully recovered from her soccer injury- she has no limp, according to the lawsuit.

Furthermore, Baker continues to argue that Kerkhoff is the bomber.

Baker in a set of tweets from earlier this week. Kerkhoff has since taken a job with the CIA, lending more catnip to the baseless theory that the intelligence community set this up.

All of this is evidence of actual malice, but it’s a near impossible standard to reach. We’ll see if Kerkhoff has to reach that or falls back on negligence as the lawsuit continues.

Loomer Vs. Maher

On September 13, 2024, Bill Maher, on his show Real Time with Bill Maher, quipped about Loomer, “I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type. We did an editorial here a few years ago…it was basically, who’s Trump fucking? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

Loomer quickly sued, arguing that Maher falsely accused her of having an illicit affair with President Donald Trump.

The case took nearly two years to resolve itself. Loomer, unlike Kerkhoff, is a public figure.

She would have to show actual malice.

The case never reached that. Instead, the judge dismissed it because Maher was making a joke, which are always protected.

Reading the decision, it becomes clear that this was an extremely frivolous lawsuit.

Before that, I noticed that the judge acted as Maher’s public relations person, putting together something akin to a press release in describing him.

The order written by Judge James Moody Jr., a Bill Clinton appointee, noted that Loomer presented evidence that before Maher made his quip social media was ablaze with rumors that she and Trump were having an affair.

“Plaintiff produced 39 tweets that were published by users before the Episode premiered, in which users were speculating and making jokes about her being in a sexual relationship with President Trump.” Judge Moody’s order stated, yet Loomer only sued Maher.

Maher, in a deposition, claimed that he was merely making a joke about something which was receiving a lot of attention, “I made a joke. I made a joke based on their sudden closeness in the news that week. I could have shown a video of them together and all the places they were together and all the things that were going on, the ‘I love you’ the ‘I love you,’ the blowing of the kisses, you're very special, all this stuff, and then just said, ‘Hey, get a room.’ It's just - - this is just comedy. This is -- these are jokes.”

That was enough for Judge Moody. He stated that jokes are protected- lawsuit dismissed.

Kash Patel Vs. The Atlantic

On April 17, 2026, The Atlantic published an article entitled: Kash Patel’s Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job (It’s since been changed to Kash Patel MIA)

The article was based on over twenty sources, but none went on the record.

On Friday, April 10, as FBI Director Kash Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, he struggled to log on to an internal computer system. He quickly became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach. Two of these people described his behavior as a “freak-out.” Patel oversees an agency that employs roughly 38,000 people, including many who are trained to investigate and verify information that can be presented under oath in a court of law. News of his emotional outburst ricocheted through the bureau, prompting chatter among officials and, in some corners of the building, expressions of relief. The White House fielded calls from the bureau and from members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the FBI.

It made allegations like excessive drinking in both D.C. and Las Vegas, that he was too hungover for meetings, and doors needed to be pried open after he went missing.

Some of the allegations per the lawsuit filed

I think it’s very irresponsible to make these allegations without getting anyone to put their name to them, however, this lawsuit is going nowhere, in my opinion.

The Atlantic has over twenty sources. All it has to do is show some evidence these sources exist, and they will overcome the actual malice standard.

As I argued on the broadcast, the Trump administration is the worst presidential administration in my lifetime on the first amendment.

Patel had another frivolous lawsuit dismissed earlier this week; Trump’s lawsuit versus the Wall Street Journal was recently dismissed.

The New York Times recently published that the FBI investigated one of their reporters who wrote an unflattering piece about Patel.

The Trump administration has also revoked Visas and deported people who said things they don’t like.