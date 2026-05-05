Matt Grant steps into The Unknown's gauntlet

Judge Josh Divine, courtesy of the Federalist Society

Last week, Richard Luthmann and I both criticized Matt Grant’s ill-fated lawsuit against the St. Louis County family court system after District Judge Josh Divine threw it out, while leaving the possibility to impose sanctions against Grant.

His lawsuit was initially met with great fanfare, particularly because Grant is an experienced lawyer who has argued in both state and federal court.

Secondly, he was making the same argument that many court victims made, that the court system operated like a criminal enterprise.

Grant filed a RICO lawsuit, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

From Grant’s most recent complaint, which he filed as RICO lawsuit

Judge Divine was having none of it. He called the lawsuit “implausible” while arguing that Grant went to federal court because he was unhappy with his custody ruling.

“The Court also noted that Grant appeared to have filed his sprawling complaint in response to judicial decisions that he disliked that were part of a custody dispute. That raised the concern that Grant may have filed a deficient complaint for vindictive, improper purposes simply to draw more than 100 defendants into meritless litigation.” Judge Divine stated in his order.

Matt told us that he filed this lawsuit in the summer of 2025 while the final decision didn’t come until the fall so that argument doesn’t align with the timeline of events.

After speaking with Matt, he made a strong argument that Judge Divine issued a biased ruling which ignored his arguments and evidence because Judge Divine did not want to deal with the consequences of a county full of corrupt judges.

Before I examine Matt’s argument, I want to look again the most problematic part of Judge Divine’s order because in light of Matt’s argument it takes on extra significance.

To show widespread corruption in St. Louis County, Matt included a 2017 email from another case presided over by the same judge, Judge Bruce Hilton.

The email stated, “we are buying future litigation.”

Matt argued in his lawsuit that St. Louis County family courts draw out cases to extract maximum fees, at the detriment of children.

This email is evidence, but Judge Divine decided to read minds of people who, by my account, have never appeared in front of him.

He argued in his order that Matt was assigning malevolent intentions to an innocuous email, “Consider the “buying future litigation” email that he highlights. Grant uses this unrelated email from a case predating his case by several years to “prove” that there was a scheme by officials to increase family court costs. ECF 35 ¶¶ 119–20. But he ignores that the expression is a colloquial phrase meant to convey that some litigation decisions will predictably create future litigation.”

Judge Divine does not analysis of this conclusion, and he couldn’t know what the writers of the email meant unless he had contact with them.

Check out this article for more on the “buying future litigation” email.

Matt argued to us that Judge Divine did this throughout the order.

(Note, Matt is also running for Congress, so check out his campaign website.)