Bridget Suarez is in jail.

Note: the recording above with David Suarez and subsequent article has set of all sorts of fireworks in Central Illinois, and a protective mom is in jail while a suspected child molester remains free and with sole custody.

According to court records from the McLean County, Illinois Jail, Bridget Suarez, David Suarez’s ex-wife, is currently incarcerated there.

From the McLean County Jail commissary

On May 1, 2026, I interviewed Bridget’s father, Tim Burgess, and all hell broke loose after the article came out.

David and his attorneys complained about the article, the interview, and the release of a paragraph from a confidential guardian ad litem (GAL) report. That paragraph confirmed David was watching pornography while caring for his kids. He struggled to explain this while speaking with me.

from the GAL report

On May 5, 2026, David’s attorney, Mike Nichols, filed a motion to hold Bridget in civil contempt for releasing the GAL report, though I did not get it from her. Bridget did not participate in the article.

On May 7, 2026, Judge Carla Wheeler held an emergency hearing in response to this motion, according to online court records.

From McLean County Clerk of Court

The court record includes a civil contempt order stating, “The GAL Report continues to remain confidential and shall not be further disclosed. Any further violation of the Order may result in additional sanctions. Court orders Atty Fess.”

The record also has a criminal contempt order which is impounded or sealed.

There is no record of anyone filing for criminal contempt, which is the only way a judge can jail someone in a civil case.

There is no record of how long Bridget will be in jail; Mother’s Day is Sunday.

This draconian order is even more eyebrow raising because David acknowledged to these same facts while questioned during trial.

From the trial transcripts

Besides admitting to watching porn while caring for his kids, David’s daughter disclosed that he was molesting her to several mandated reporters.

The pediatrician testified at a recent custody trial to the disclosures, along with the physical evidence the pediatrician witnessed.

Despite that evidence, Judge Wheeler gave David sole custody and Bridget was only allowed a few hours of supervised visits weekly.

The decision followed the recommendation of the GAL, Nargis Khokhar, who claimed that Bridget suffered from delusional disorder and was able to convince doctors that this abuse was real.

Email from Bridget’s attorney to her regarding conclusions that Khokhar made

A message left to Judge Wheeler’s chambers, along with emails to David and Bridget’s attorneys, were left unreturned.