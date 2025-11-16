The ring profiting from illegal immigration in Dunklin County, Missouri

To some, Juan Toscano is a fine upstanding citizen, but to those I spoke with, he is central in a ring which profits off illegal immigrants.

Introduction

In Dunklin County, Missouri, there is a network of powerbrokers who make facilitating illegal immigrants their business. If you get in its way, you’ll be stomped.

The Substack, Hick Christian, told the story of one person who tried to expose this.

Mitchell, according to the same article, is now in jail on a dubious arson charge.

Adam Squires and Juan Toscano

I spoke with Adam Squires, one person brave enough to take on the system.

Adam said that in Dunklin this ringer includes a fixer, bogus liquor licenses for illegal immigrants, and peculiar prosecutions.

The fixer, Juan Toscano, has both sued Adam for defamation and taken out a protective order.

Part of the lawsuit Toscano brought against Adam. Included is the social media post at the center of the lawsuit. This lawsuit has been in three counties- Pemiscot, Dunklin, and Stoddard- because Adam said that judges are afraid of being attached to Toscano.

I reached out to Toscano at his business the West 84th Motel, but he didn’t return a message for comment.

I also left an email for his attorney, Jim McClellan, but that was not returned.

Toscano the fixer

Adam told me that Toscano provides numerous services for illegal immigrants including bailing them out of jail, limiting their legal troubles, and even providing identification.

Hick Christian, the only media I found willing to cover this story, described how Toscano helped one illegal immigrant drunk driver beat the rap.

The answer may lie in what happened next. Sources indicate that before turning himself in, Gomez {the alleged drunk driver} met with Juan Toscano and Terry McVey to “get their story together.” This coordination appears consistent with a broader pattern I’ve documented in my ongoing investigation of corruption in Kennett, where local business interests depend on maintaining access to cheap, plentiful labor. As I reported in “Missouri’s Metamorphosis,” Toscano allegedly operates as what sources describe as a criminal fixer, “charging a minimum of $1,000 per migrant to eliminate charges” while coordinating with McVey to orchestrate case dismissals and allegedly providing fraudulent Social Security cards to restaurant workers. The third key figure in this network, Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, has a DWI conviction from 2011 that was expunged in 2021. Court records show he was arrested in January 2011 and pled guilty in August 2011 to DWI in Boone County. The expungement—available to defendants who wait 10 years and meet specific criteria—raises questions about whether his position as a prosecutor facilitated access to legal resources unavailable to ordinary citizens. Sources had alleged multiple DWI convictions and ongoing monitoring; Jain provided documentation showing one conviction and denies being “ordered to wear an ankle bracelet.” He never states he ordered by a judge or a court to wear an ankle monitor (bracelet), but only that he was never ordered to wear one.

Part of the court file showing Toscano bailed out the alleged drunk driver who killed a motorist.

David Rice is the proprietor of Hick Christian, and I spoke with him further about Toscano.

“He (Toscano) was a county clerk one time,” Rice told me, “He was able to- for some reason- reduce the bail money for these people (illegal immigrants).”

Ostensibly, Toscano works as a translator. Rice told me he uses that position to influence cases against illegal immigrants.

Adam said that Toscano’s motel, 84 West Motel, is used as a transit stop for a human trafficking ring.

84 West Motel, from the Kennett, Missouri Chamber of Commerce

The hearings and the bogus liquor licenses

Last year, the Missouri House of Representatives Special Interim Committee on Illegal Immigrant Crimes held hearings, and one witness presented written evidence stating that Toscano secured fraudulent documents for illegal immigrants.

“Juan helps illegal immigrants get stolen social security cards and fraudulent permanent residence cards. He also works with the prosecutor’s office to get illegals off on charges to avoid deportation.” the witness stated.

I reached out to the witness by email. They declined a phone interview but provided this statement by email.

Yes, that’s true. Afterwards I started receiving threats that my family would be hurt in Mexico if I didn’t shut my mouth. My cousin Taly Ruiz died as he came forward about Toscano, a Dunklin prosecutor and Dunklin Commissioner. The illegals in Kennett are protected, it’s a cartel driven area. Juan Toscano also tried to get an adult abuse order for his brother who had a former ICE hold in Boone County where he resided. But he filed the adult abuse order in Dunklin County as he had influence with the courts. I believe due to my statement; it was not honored. Good luck with your story but I’d be careful if I were you and this story will put a target on many because it’s much larger than you probably comprehend.

David Rice told me that several of his sources have been threatened, and he even used pseudonyms in his story- including “Sarah Mitchell” and “Jennifer Hayes” from the story I referenced above- for their protection.

The hearings last year were derailed after a witness was caught making false emails to implicate Ron Huber, a Dunklin County Commissioner accused of helping to get bogus liquor licenses for illegal immigrants.

A Columbia woman charged with using multiple aliases to accuse restaurant competitors of criminal activity also used fake names for testimony to a Missouri House committee alleging a conspiracy to obtain liquor licenses for undocumented immigrants Crystal Umfress of Columbia, owner of Casa Maria’s Mexican Cantina, was already facing trial in a Dunklin County arson-for-hire scheme when she was charged Sept. 18 with five new felonies. The new charges, of forgery and filing a false document, also originate in Dunklin County. The prosecution alleges she impersonated multiple public officials and others to claim that Mexican-born restaurant owners were bribing local public officials to cover-up their immigration status and obtain liquor licenses. “I can’t speculate on what it is that set the lady off,” said Ron Huber, an associate commissioner of Dunklin County who was a target of the accusations cited in the forgery case. “I’ve never met her before in my life. I don’t know who she is or why she’s out to try to discredit me or anything.”

Adam told me that he did find that Huber, who didn’t respond to an email for comment, was procuring liquor licenses for restaurants run by illegal immigrants.

Hick Christian found this also.

Commissioner Huber facilitates fraudulent liquor licenses for undocumented immigrants, creating the licensing foundation for businesses that depend on this protection network.

David Rice told me he believes that Toscano helps Huber in this process. The committee heard from another witness who also alleged that Huber procured liquor licenses for illegal immigrants.

The RICO scheme

This scheme is not new for the area. In 2021, the US Department of Justice (USDOJ) handed down a sprawling RICO, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, indictment, charging several restaurants with a scheme to transport and illegal hire illegal immigrants at local restaurants.

The federal indictment alleges that 17 of the 19 co-defendants were part of an organized criminal enterprise from July 2003 to Aug. 10, 2021, that smuggled Mexican, Guatemalan, and El Salvadoran nationals who were not authorized to live or work in the United States. Conspirators allegedly harbored them in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Bravo, Doll, Tarin-Martinez and Jose Razo created a network of restaurants operating as LLCs in states throughout the Midwest. Bravo and his co-conspirators allegedly supplied these restaurants with undocumented workers to staff positions at the restaurants. According to the indictment, conspirators did not pay the appropriate state and federal payroll taxes, overtime wages, and worker’s compensation for the unauthorized employees. In addition to smuggling and harboring undocumented workers, the indictment alleges the racketeering activity included fraud (in connection with identification documents), fraud and misuse of visas and other documents, and money laundering. Members and associates of the criminal enterprise shielded unauthorized employees from detection by immigration authorities by eliminating records of their employment, paying them by personal check and in cash, failing to maintain complete and accurate Forms I-9 and required wage and hour reports for these employees, assisting them with the acquisition of false identification documents (such as Social Security numbers and alien resident documents), and making false statements to immigration authorities and law enforcement officials. Bravo, identified in the indictment as the leader of the enterprise, is the owner of Specialty Food Distribution in Joplin. Bravo is also the owner of a group of restaurants registered as Bravos Group, LLC, including El Charro, El Charrito, Playa Azul, Itza, LLC, Cantina Bravo, and El Chango.

Guilty pleas rolled in for some of the defendants earlier this year.

David Rice told me that he has looked at other Missouri counties which also have an illegal immigrant problem.

Rice noted, “People pass back and forth through there: an increase in drugs, an increase in crime rates, an increase in prostitution.”

He also said the illegal immigrants live in squalid living conditions.

Adam posted on social media, “come to Kennet {Missouri} and get Juan Toscano at the West 84th Motel.”

Toscano used this as evidence of Adam’s harassment campaign in his protective order application.

Adam explained that he was responding to a post from Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz about illegal immigration. It was a call for President Trump to fix the illegal immigrant problem in Dunklin County.