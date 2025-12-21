Shady process server raises eyebrows after interview with me

From Griffin’s affidavit, sworn under oath, where he claimed to have spoken to Richard Luthmann

A Florida process server is facing perjury accusations, and his interview with me did not clear anything up.

See below for the interview Richard Luthmann and I did about this and more.

Last month, a Florida process server named Eugene “GMan” Griffin submitted an affidavit on behalf of his clients, Randall Shochet and Jeremy Hales.

Shochet and Hales were seeking another extension to serve Richard Luthmann.

Shochet represents Hales who is suing over ten people in this lawsuit, so it’s no surprise they are having trouble completing the archaic and cumbersome service process.

Process service, where a lawsuit is hand delivered to the defending party, is rarely allowed by email, mail, or any other way but person to person.

In this case, they are almost done, but Richard Luthmann Jr. has proved elusive, even though he frequently has federal court appearances in other cases throughout Florida.

Previously, Shochet and Hales tried to serve Richard’s father, but that was disallowed.

With time running out last month, Shochet filed a motion asking for another extension; that motion included an affidavit from his process server- Eugene Griffin.

Griffin claimed to have spoken with Luthmann, who, according to Griffin, was “disrespectful, belligerent, and hostile.”

The affidavit was submitted in support of Shochet’s argument that Luthmann was avoiding service.

Earlier this month, a motion to intervene from an anonymous party was filed making the startling allegation that Griffin lied under oath in his affidavit and Shochet suborned perjury when he submitted Griffin’s false affidavit.

It was Joey Camp, a nemesis of Danesh Noshirvan who Richard also covers, who called Griffin, according to this motion.

The motion also includes a key email sent by Camp to Griffin, Shochet, the court and others. In the email, Camp makes clear that it was him, not Luthmann, who spoke to Griffin.

The email was sent after Griffin’s affidavit was filed. Even if Griffin and Shochet made a mistake, they were alerted to the mistake after. They refused to correct the error.

To find out more, I went straight to the source: Eugene Griffin.

Griffin answered all my questions by saying “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

This puts his memory and his credibility at risk. He wouldn’t even confirm to working for Shochet.

If he can’t remember six-week-old events, how can any affidavit he submitted be trusted?

The motion to intervene sits on the desk of Magistrate Zach Bolitho.

Post-script

