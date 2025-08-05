Jeremy Hales embarrasses himself and boasts about serving the wrong person

Unfortunately for Jeremy Hales close only counts in atom bombs, torpedoes, and missiles.

Close is not good enough when it comes to proper service.

Yesterday, he boasted to again serving Richard Luthmann, only if he had served him properly to first time he wouldn’t have tried to serve him again.

“Paint chips has been served for the second time in Jacksonville,” Hales said with excitement.

In reality, there are few processes less exciting than service, but Hales needs to milk content from his unsophisticated audience.

By conjuring up drama, Hales may have taken it too far.

That’s because he served the wrong Richard Luthmann, serving Richard Luthmann Sr. not Jr.

I joined both Richard Luthmann’s to discuss the matter further.

Share

Now, Hales faces a dilemma. Does he risk committing a crime by filing a false affidavit or does he risk humiliation by asking the court for an extension?

Luthmann was first sued in the beginning of April 2025.

The ninety-day window is up. If Hales files a fraudulent affidavit claiming Richard was properly served, he could face criminal penalties. Richard warned him of that last night, in an email.

Hales could also ask for an extension, like he’s done with other defendants.

If he does that, he’ll admit to lying twice to his audience about serving Rich. He’s in a no-win situation, and that’s because rather than treating service like the boring and sober process it is, he tried to turn it into a side show.