The juicy witness list in Paul Boyne's criminal trial

Paul Boyne

Paul Boyne’s criminal case in which he is accused of writing mean blog posts on thefamilycourtcircus.com is nearing its end.

Earlier this week, jury selection began with Paul being charged with cyberstalking and other related crimes, after he satirically said some bad judges deserve a “50 cal” to their heads and other mean things.

A mean anti-ICE sign which won’t be prosecuted

Earlier this month, Richard Luthmann and I sat down with Paul to talk about key evidence which was being withheld from him.

That still hasn’t been resolved, but Judge Peter Brown, the Connecticut judge presiding over the case, is wasting no time- after letting Paul linger for nearly three years- and he’s going ahead with jury selection.

Judge Peter Brown, courtesy of the New Haven Register

A trial is still weeks off, but key filings have been submitted, including a juicy witness list from the prosecution.