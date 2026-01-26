Maryland court demands Jeff Reichert's personal appearance

Note: check out this interview from 2025, where Jeff Reichert and I discuss previous times when he was arrested or threatened with arrest.

A Maryland court is demanding that Jeff Reichert appear in person, raising concerns it’s another attempt to have him detained.

Reichert is weary of appearing in person because of previous threats of arrest.

Part of a previous court filing, where Jeff described how he believed he was being set up for arrest after he went to court.

Since his son was forcibly taken from court in 2022, Reichert has tried outside the box legal maneuvers to combat the layers of corruption keeping him from his son.

In late 2024, he filed to have his son emancipated- or deemed an adult before her turned eighteen- in an attempt to have him freed from the clutches of Maryland’s corrupt family court system.

More recently, Jeff, an attorney by profession, has been representing himself in all matters related to his child custody case, including the emancipation.

Earlier this month, the court in this matter demanded his personal appearance.

From his recent emergency motion asking for accommodations.

Thus far, the court is not budging.

From the Anne Arundel Clerk of Courts website

The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, with a demand for Jeff’s personal appearance.

Jeff has had a frightening history with courts in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, where this case is heard.

Several dubious protective orders led to terrifying arrests. Jeff spent nearly twenty days in jail total before all charges were dismissed.

From another court filing where Jeff described some of the previous bogus arrests and jail times. In one case, cops broke down his door and arrested him in front of his son.

In 2024, Judge Allison Asti, now retired, issued a bench warrant on another dubious charge.

Judge Elizabeth Morris, who took over the case, then quashed the bench warrant

Now, that same court demands his personal appearance, where history has proven bad things will happen.

The dramatic turn of events is occurring even as a federal court has granted Jeff accommodations.

Jeff filed a civil rights complaint in federal court over the numerous bogus protective orders. That court is allowing remote appearances.

That order was signed by Mark Coulsen, a federal magistrate.