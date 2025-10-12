Beermann involved in another Cook County family court nightmare

Joe Napoli is the latest attorney from Beermann Law Group to be involved in an abusive child custody case in Cook County

Approximately three years ago Karmen Andrews had the kids the kids she shared with ex-boyfriend, Brian Bockert, approximately ninety percent of the time.

Now, Bockert has filed for sole custody.

The journey from then until now is another example of the unrelenting cruelty of family court.

The whole thing started innocently enough. Karmen was living in the suburbs of Chicago in Cook County but considered a move to Wisconsin.

A move that far would need to be approved, but this move never materialized.

Though she never moved to Wisconsin, Karmen told me the consideration was enough to get the court going.

A guardian ad litem (GAL) was appointed, Karmen told me.

William Wigoda is the GAL, and he’s charged approximately $100,000 since being appointed.

Some of Wigoda’s invoices

Wigoda did not respond to my email for comment, however, Karmen told me that he alerted the presiding judge, James Shapiro, that I sent him an email.

William Wigoda from his law firm’s website.

The custody case had effectively gotten restarted and Karmen told me that custody was switched it to 50/50 in 2023.

In 2024, there was a “family crisis”, as Karmen described it, which complicated the case even more.

Share

One more thing complicated the case: Bockert hired Beermann Law Group in 2024.

Beermann is the law firm currently accused of running a bribery scheme in a lawsuit brought by Kenton Girard.

They’ve also been accused of another ethical lapse. Jackie Sample faced off with Beermann; one of the allegations she made was that she did a consultation with Beermann; she did not hire them, but her husband, Dr. Madison Sample, did after her consultation.

A consultation is considered representation in the legal world, and it should prohibit a law firm from working with your opponent.

Some unethical litigants do numerous consultations to eliminate lawyers their exes can use.

Karmen said this is what happened to her. She did a consultation with Beermann, revealing personal details of her case, in December 2023. She did not hire them, and months later, Bockert did.

From Karmen’s motion to disqualify Beermann, laying out how they initially did a consultation with her.

Thus far, the court has allowed this conflict of interest.

It’s even more sinister than that, she told me.

She was previously represented by Davis Friedman and their attorney, Jami Buzinski.

{Check out my story on Usha Karri for more on Ms. Buzinski}

The paralegal for Ms. Buzinski was Tiia Saaremets. Karmen said the two were friends, and it was Saaremets who recommended Karmen reach out to Beermann when she looked for new attorneys.

Later, Beermann hired Saaremets, and Karmen saw Saaremets name on a court filing Beermann made.

Karmen told me that Beermann assured her that there was a firewall between the lawyers handling Bockert’s case and Saaremets.

Joe Napoli is the Beermann attorney who heads the team representing Bockert.

Napoli did not respond to a voicemail for comment.

Karmen told me that Beermann’s strategy is a familiar one: to accuse her of parental alienation.

From one motion arguing that Karmen has been alienating the children; Beermann uses Wigoda’s conclusions as evidence

From another motion also arguing that Karmen is “alienating.”

Karmen denied alienating her children, and she told me that if the lawyers got out of the way the situation would already be resolved.

She said that for over a year she and Bockert have been parenting their children with relative calm, besides the numerous motions that Beermann has filed.

She said in the last few months Beermann has filed five motions, for sanctions, modifying custody and more.

from a couple of the motions Beermann recently filed

Karmen said the drawn-out process has forced her to represent herself. She has filed motion to disqualify Beermann, and in it, she described this aggressive strategy as debilitating.

“Beermann’s decision to escalate aggressive motion practice during this period demonstrates predatory litigation tactics designed to exploit maximum vulnerability and violates fundamental fairness principles.” Karmen said in her motion to withdraw Beermann.