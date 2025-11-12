The Unknown special report: an interview with J6er and Florida Republican Senatorial Candidate Jake Lang

Jake Lang, photo courtesy of Newsweek

“Ban Islam,” Jake Lang screamed, proudly displaying his Islamophobia, while proclaiming to support the Constitution.

His trampling of religious freedom was just one part of a wild interview in which we discussed his support for President Trump, his lukewarm support for women’s right to vote, his hate for socialism- except when President Trump takes stakes on companies-and his belief that the US is being overrun by immigrants.

Jake Lang was in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021.

He told us that he did not enter the Capitol, but he was arrested and held without trial for over 1,000 days until President Trump pardoned him and other J6ers on January 20, 2025.

Since then, Jake has been a busy man.

He’s running as a Republican for the US Senate in Florida to take over the seat once occupied by Marco Rubio.

Current US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Rubio was replaced by Republican Ashley Moody, after she was chosen by Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to fill out Rubio’s term.

Current Florida Republican US Senator Ashley Moody

The problem with Moody, Jake told us, is that she is not MAGA enough.

He would be a rubber stamp Trump’s agenda, he told us, no matter what it was.

He called himself conservative, while defending Trump’s budget with a deficit of nearly $2 trillion.

While he loves deficits, he hates immigrants, illegal and legal.

He supports the efforts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), along with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and he said he would support legislation to help with the types of raids going on in Chicago and elsewhere.

He believes Marxists and other communists have taken over society while promoting the great replacement theory, which argues, “Western elites are conspiring to replace white Americans and Europeans with people of non-European descent, particularly Asians and Africans.”

Repeatedly, he railed against the idea that minorities come to America and have many kids while white women aren’t having enough.

This was an observation I first noticed in the Mark Steyn book America Alone.

Steyn argued that this dynamic was cultural- in the Muslim world, Steyn said, there was an emphasis on having children while the US, having gone more progressive, placed less emphasis on it.

As such, couples are having less than two babies and thus our population is decreasing.

Jake railed on a society which encouraged women to seek careers, rather than having children and raising them.

Given some of his statements, I asked if he favored repealing the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

He said he did not but then explained that women voting blocs are voting for policies which will “drive America off a cliff.”

He noted that if only Hispanic women votes counted then Kamala Harris would win all fifty states.

Meanwhile, if only white men counted, President Trump would win all fifty states.

He didn’t say Hispanic women shouldn’t vote, but he implied it.

He said that the US could not be allowed to go down a destructive path, and by that, he meant a path he disagreed with.

Either you are MAGA, or you are a Marxist set on destroying the country.

He also sued New York City Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani.

He sued because during the campaign Mamdani suggested he would tax wealthy- and mostly white neighborhoods- more than poor and mostly minority neighborhoods.

Jake said that violated equal protection.

In a three-page complaint submitted to the New York federal court on Nov. 3 and read by Complex, Lang alleges that public remarks that Mamdani made in 2023, involving efforts to increase property taxes on higher-value real estate areas, are in violation of equal protection principles and interfere with New York’s constitutional requirement for uniform taxation. Lang’s filing requests for the court to declare that New York tax policy has to remain race-neutral “in purpose and effect” and to prevent the reinforcement of any “racially characterized tax scheme.”

There are several problems with the lawsuit. First, he doesn’t live in New York City, so he probably wouldn’t have standing.

Second, Mamdani merely proposed these policies as part of his campaign. He’s implemented nothing.

Such legal nuance did not halt Jake.

He said he would not wait until this policy was enacted because the future of the country rested on stopping Mamdani’s objection.

It made for a nice sound bite, but it probably won’t fly in court.

It was a wild and revealing interview.