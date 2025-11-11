The Unknown special report: an interview with South Carolina Republican State Representative Gil Gatch

South Carolina Republican State Representative Gil Gatch

Republican South Carolina State Representative Gil Gatch said he is “passionate” about reforming the family court system in his home state, but he does not like the idea of an ad hoc committee to look at the issue.

For approximately six months, Richard Luthmann and I have documented as first Arizona and then Idaho formed a special committee to examine family court.

We have an interviewed Arizona Republican State Senator Mark Finchem, Arizona Republican State Representative Rachel Keshel, Arizona Republican State Representative Lisa Fink, and Idaho Republican State Senator Tammy Nichols.

In Arizona, that state formed the ad hoc joint committee on family court orders. State Senator Finchem chaired the special committee, and he explained why it was necessary, “The need for this (an examination of family court) transcends the Senate.”

He continued, “We needed to bring our Representative partners in to be a part of the process.”

In South Carolina, in 2024, that state had the ad hoc joint committee on judicial nominations.

That state seemed ripe for this type of a committee, but State Representative Gatch thought it was unnecessary.

“It just adds another layer and delay,” Gatch said of an ad hoc committee, “I think that we can argue about this in the committee system.”

“If you do an ad hoc, you’re talking about six months (before any bills are presented).” He continued. “If we do have them, there will be many more obstacles that are created that get in the way.”

He further said the ad hoc committee would be coopted by opponents of reform.

He said that in the South Carolina House of Representatives the Judiciary Committee has a subcommittee dedicated to family court, capable of everything the ad hoc committee is meant to do.

Gatch has been active in introducing legislation for reforming family court.

In particular, he has taken aim at the guardian ad litem (GAL) system.

“They’re ordered by the court to investigate the issues related to the children,” Gatch explained; he is a practicing attorney, including in family court, along with a state representative.

In an article in a local website, Gatch was quoted as saying that GALS have, “too much power.”

He said there was a problem with oversight, an inability to hold bad deeds accountable, and the law was being manipulated.

He said that in South Carolina GALs are not supposed to make any custody recommendations at the custody hearing, but that doesn’t stop GALs from making recommendations at prior hearings.

Then, he said, those recommendations are used to make temporary orders which usually remain in place and become permanent orders.

Remarkably, he also said that GALs are not forbidden from having some sorts of ex-parte communications.

While they are forbidden from having conversations with judges- without the presence of both sides- they can have ex-parte communications with lawyers.

In 2021, I busted Missouri GAL, Elaine Pudlowski, doing just that.

Susi represented the mother in this case from September 2017-June 2018; during that period she was in constant contact with Pudlowski, who was the Guardian ad Litem (GAL). A GAL is brought into custody cases to represent the best interest of the child or children. They were repeatedly in inappropriate communication. In one instance, they scheme behind the scene to stop mom from having her daughter see a therapist.

One of the text messages, as the lawyer is working against her client

His bill, House Bill 3079, would put an end to these ex-parte communications.

Gatch also told us that he favors the 50/50 presumption, meaning a judge would assume that 50/50 is the best arrangement for custody unless there is compelling evidence- generally evidence of abuse or neglect from one parent-that rebuts that presumption.

In Florida, the 50/50 presumption is state law.

Gatch told us that in South Carolina it is the opposite. In South Carolina, the presumption is not to assign 50/50, unless there’s compelling evidence in favor of it.

After the interview was recorded, he and several other legislators introduced an equal shared parenting bill into the legislature.