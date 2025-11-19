The "landmark" civil RICO lawsuit now hangs by a thread

Judge Josh Divine from his Senate confirmation hearings, courtesy of Wikipedia

Back in the summer, the family court world- particularly in Missouri- was abuzz because a new civil RICO- Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization- lawsuit was filed, alleging that a grand conspiracy existed within the St. Louis County family court system.

That system ran like an organized criminal enterprise, the lawsuit argued.

The buzz was largely due to the plaintiff’s resume, Matt Grant, who was acting pro se.

Matt Grant from LinkedIn

Grant was an experienced lawyer, a partner in Big Law. He’d practiced in state and federal court, arguing hundreds of cases.

I was interested because the lawsuit cited my work.

I spent 2021 investigating St. Louis County family courts, along with my former friend Megan Fox, and I had argued that the courts operated like a criminal enterprise. The lawsuit cited the Zoom conference where nearly forty corrupt guardian ad litem (GAL) appear to engage in organized criminal conspiracies.

This carried a lot of hope for people, with an accomplished lawyer arguing for all the victims. Check out the interview Richard Luthmann and I did with Matt Grant below.

Grant also quickly garnered positive press.

A Missouri attorney has filed a sweeping federal lawsuit accusing multiple state officials, family court judges, commissioners, attorneys and guardians ad litem of participating in an organized criminal enterprise within the St. Louis County Family Court. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, invokes the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and the Civil Rights Act, alleging systemic corruption, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and perjury designed to manipulate custody outcomes for financial and political gain. Matthew R. Grant, a former litigation partner at one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States and founder of Stop Missouri Corruption, contends that the alleged enterprise — dubbed in his complaint as the “Clayton Kids for Cash” scheme — retaliated against him for exposing corruption, culminating in the loss of nearly all custody of his teenage sons despite his proven sobriety and prior history of joint custody.

Then, reality hit.