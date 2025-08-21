The Unknown Episode 52

Screenshot of Missouri guardian ad litem Sarah Pleban from the notorious 2021 Zoom conference

Current Events

Richard Luthmann and I were back talking about the recent meetings between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Richard, as always, thought Trump was playing 4D chess, however I was more skeptical.

The red carpet was literally rolled out for Putin, a reward for his naked aggression.

We also discussed my interview with Marty Gottesfeld, talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

Epstein died after a series of failures by the US Bureau of Prisons: leaving him in a cell with no camera, on a floor where most of the cameras weren’t working, in a facility where guards routinely failed to do their rounds, and without a roommate. My full interview with Marty is below.

Note in the broadcast, I said that Marty did commit a crime, however, he challenged that contention sending me this email.

I take issue with your statement regarding my case: "There's no question he committed a crime. He'll acknowledge that." Untrue. As I have consistently stated, on your podcast and elsewhere, and as is currently pending before the relevant court, the common-law defense-of-another theory renders innocent conduct such as mine that would otherwise be criminal if not carried out to save the life of another. I was denied the relevant jury instruction by a judge who should have recused himself. Further, under the fair-notice doctrine of due-process and rule of lenity, the court could not deny me the jury instruction without first establishing a precedent that notified myself and others that such conduct would be considered criminal. No relevant, binding precedent was ever provided at any level in my case, by the government, the trial court or the appellate court.

I wrote about Marty’s case here: trying to save Justina Pelletier who was medically kidnapped in Massachusetts, he initiated a DDoS attack on a hospital website where she was being held.

We also discussed the latest in Elon Musk’s baby momma drama; Ashley St. Clair gave an interview, claiming she was broke after committing career suicide by having his baby.

While embarrassing, Elon has largely kept details of his custody cases out of the public eye. His custody case with Grimes is sealed. Little has been written about his custody case with his ex-wife, except an interview his daughter gave to NBC.

Wilson said that, for as long as she could remember, Musk hasn’t been a supportive father. She said he was rarely present in her life, leaving her and her siblings to be cared for by their mother or by nannies even though Musk had joint custody, and she said Musk berated her when he was present. “He was cold,” she said. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.” Wilson said that, when she was a child, Musk would harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and pressure her to appear more masculine, including by pushing her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school. “I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she said. “It was cruel.”

Grimes, like Ashley, claimed she was broke, but there was no follow up to that story.

Musk isn’t the only celebrity able to keep their divorce out of the public eye. Sergey Brin’s divorce somehow disappeared, even though it started with the allegation that Elon hooked up with Brin’s wife.

Susan Bassi told me she attempted to sit in on a hearing but was never allowed in. The full segment is below.

Brad and Angelina’s custody case has received very little scrutiny, considering Brad accused Angelina of parental alienation and she accused him of physical abuse.

What the Hales

In the What the Hales segment, we talked about the anti-first amendment investigation Jeremy Hales hoisted on me using dirty cops from Peninsula, Ohio.

The cop heading the investigation, Officer Dennis Pongracz, never got emails from Gmail. Instead, he relied on screenshots from Hales. That’s not proper and it would never fly if he tried to get an arrest warrant.

In fact, he confirmed nothing before calling me on August 6, 2025. On August 7, 2025, he closed the case.

This whole exercise was done so that he could call and warn me not to contact Hales again. I will not follow that advice. Listen to Pongracz’s voicemail below.

Richard also updated the latest happenings with Danesh Noshirvon, a Hales clone. Check out the full segment below.

Our investigations

In the next segment, we talked about some of the other stories we’re following. I showed a remarkable Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request I made to Ada County, Idaho, which cost over $1,000.

The request included bodycam footage, which I thought was driving the cost, but removing that from the request only reduced the price a little.

Peninsula PD charged me nothing for the police report I mentioned previously while Levy County, Florida charged me $6 for two police reports.

Prices vary in different jurisdictions, however, the exorbitant fees charged by Ada County, which has already been sued over FOIA, price people out of public records.

Richard then updated in his ongoing war with the aforementioned Susan Bassi, who sent an ill-advised email to him.

Bassi was included on a FOIA request Richard made to Costa Mesa Police Department, trying to get documentation relating to Julie Holburn’s case. Costa Mesa had been withholding it from her.

Susan was apparently triggered and sent an unhinged response to everyone on the email.

Since we spoke about it the first time, Dave Wiegel, the family court advocate, has weighed in, calling Susan’s actions, “journalistic treason.”

The St. Louis County family courts as a criminal enterprise

In the last segment, we welcomed Missouri attorney Matt Grant. Mr. Grant has practiced law for decades, once an equity partner in a major law firm.

Since January 2025, he has dedicated his legal work to navigating his child custody case.

That culminated earlier this month when he filed a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act lawsuit.

Because he believes this is part of a pattern in St. Louis County family courts, he has set the lawsuit to turn into a class action suit, though it will need to survive a motion to dismiss or two before that is triggered.

For a year in 2021, I tracked this same corruption, starting with the notorious Zoom conference.

“This threatens to take down the entire system,” corrupt guardian ad litem Sarah Pleban stated approximately thirty-two minutes into the Zoom, “Judge are in on it.”

It sounds like there is a pattern. Mr. Grant dug up an email from another case, which also shows a pattern.

“It is important that {name redacted} get evaluated since we are buying future litigation {emphasis mine}.” The email stated.

That email is from the Van Den Bergh case, where the child in question disclosed to anyone who would listen that her father was molesting her.

Below is a notorious recording from that case.

After the case dragged out, the girl’s mom was coerced into accepting 50/50.

Matt has the same judge, Bruce Hiton, as the Van Den Bergh case.

Judge Bruce Hilton from Yelp

Hilton didn’t respond to an email for comment.

Grant argues in his lawsuit that like many cases in St. Louis County, the goal is to drag out the case.

This is something I documented, along with my former friend Megan Fox, all over St. Louis County, when we worked together on this in 2021.

But, it’s one thing to allege that people are acting unethically to drag out cases; it’s quite another to prove an organized criminal enterprise.

Grant was confident he could. He said his case fits a pattern, a key element of RICO.

The players have committed numerous crimes and torts in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy including wire fraud, mail fraud, and perjury.

There are also many pitfalls when trying to seek relief in federal court for a custody case.

One is the broad immunity that judges enjoy under Stump V Sparkman. Recently, in Illinois in Kenton Girard’s case, a judge decided that even if a defendant judge in Kenton’s civil RICO case took a bribe to issue a corrupt order, Kenton could not seek relief from the order.

“Defendants’ alleged acceptance of bribes is, of course, a non-judicial act, but the particularized harm to the Plaintiffs is the judges’ entry of orders in Plaintiffs’ custody dispute, and, as explained above, the judges are immune from liability for those acts.” US District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer stated in her order.

Matt Grant told us he was confident he could overcome judicial immunity- which is not absolute, see Judge Louise Goldston- and noted that injunctive relief, which he is seeking, is not covered by immunity.

There are also other cases like the Rooker-Feldman doctrine, which establishes that, “a party who loses a case in state court cannot appeal that loss in a federal district court.”

(Only the US Supreme Court which accepts less than one percent of cases, so effectively no federal court is open to a party aggrieved in child custody)

Grant told us he was very clear in his lawsuit that he would waive any judgments which would affect the outcome of his child custody case.

The next step is to serve all parties, and then defendants will likely file motions to dismiss.

That initial phase of the case is critical. If Grant can overcome that initial motion to dismiss, he will reach the discovery stage.

Discovery in a civil RICO case is St. Louis County family court’s worst nightmare.