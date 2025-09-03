Megan Fox called me a "legend"

Megan can’t pretend any more. The truth is out; she thinks I’m a legend.

Note: The rest of the podcast will be released later.

It was an action packed What the Hales segment in The Unknown podcast today.

We revealed that my former friend Megan Fox once called me a “legend.” It’s a far cry from her manufactured insults, like the last thing she told me early in 2025.

I do not associate with nor do I respond to scumbag victimizers like you

Megan was referring to my ex-girlfriend, who she knew about since 2022. Megan, who didn’t respond for a comment for this article, didn’t always feel that way; in fact, I doubt she genuinely thinks I’m a scumbag now.

Megan was one of the first people I called when I got custody in 2023; strangely, she didn’t call me a scumbag victimizer then, even though I got custody from the person she now thinks I victimized.

How could she when only four years ago she referred to me as a “legend?”

That colorful comment came after I got a dirty guardian ad litem (GAL) she was covering, Trina Nudsen, to give me a comment.

Scummy GALs rarely comment, but I decided to use misdirection. I sent her and another scummy GAL, Elaine Pudlowski, a group email.

I got Ms. Nudsen to comment, a difficult endeavor with scummy GALs. It took me four years to get Ms. Pudlowski, the other person on the email, to comment.

It was a vanilla comment, but a comment nonetheless, and the reason for the high praise.

Our relationship used to be one of mutual respect and admiration.

Then, she hooked up with Jeremy Hales, and no one, not even me, could stop her gravy train.

People weren’t allowed to criticize Hales; they weren’t even allowed to appear with those who criticize Hales.

In December 2024, I was scheduled to appear on Miltown’s Best to talk about the MacDaddy affair with Bruce Matzkin.

Matzkin was Megan’s nemesis, and so was Dave from Miltown’s Best. That was enough to end the friendship.

See below for Dave defending himself against the smear he’s a “harasser, etc.”

It’s sad, and what she did is indefensible.

The anecdote is important for another reason. The email I sent to Ms. Nudsen and Ms. Pudlowski was similar to the emails I sent to Jeremy Hales.

Here’s a recent email I sent to Hales, after he had a cop threaten to arrest me for sending him emails.

His response was to threaten to intercede in my child custody case and to call the cops.

Megan used to support aggressive journalism, like the emails to Nudsen/Pudlowski.

I don’t think she has weighed in, but she definitely has not condemned Hales for calling the cops.

It’s another example of her hypocrisy.