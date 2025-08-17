Michael Volpe Investigates special report: dirty cops in Staten Island

A set of text messages that Detective Ribiro sent to Marta Bryceland: police are discouraged from communicating through text messages.

Two cases with several startling similarities suggest there is a systemic problem with the warrants squad of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in Staten Island.

I was joined by Marta Bryceland and Richard Luthmann, both of whom recently dealt with that department.

We played part of a conversation between Marta and an officer in that warrant squad, who insisted that there was probable cause to arrest her, however, there was no arrest warrant.

1× 0:00 -14:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The officer claimed that Marta had violated a protective order and sent an email.

Importantly, the officer never stated who took out the protective order, nor did the officer provide details of the allegedly offending email.

Marta said this was impossible because there was no protective order.

The officer claimed in the recording that an I-Card was issued.

An I-Card is an internal NYPD directive, which acts similar to a be on the lookout (BOLO).

“An I-CARD is not a warrant and does not authorize an arrest.” The Google AI stated about the I-CARD.

In Richard Luthmann’s case, Detective John Wilkinson, who was caught having an extraordinary conversation with one of his attorneys, also claimed he did not have an arrest warrant, while suggesting that Richard needed to come to New York to be detained.

NYPD Detective John Wilkinson

“I would like to get him to surrender so I don’t have to get an arrest warrant and get the US Marshals, because that’s a disaster,” Wilkinson stated in the conversation.

Wilkinson represented that Richard was to be arrested, even though there was no arrest warrant.

Richard was also alleged to have violated a protective order, this one against the Richmond County, New York District Attorney, Michael McMahon.

McMahon with New York Attorney General Letitia James, courtesy of Frank Report

Richard and I previously described how this dubious violation came to be.

Wilkinson, like the officer Marta dealt with, is with the Staten Island warrants squad.

NYPD officers did not have an arrest warrant in either case. That’s not unusual, according to the lawyers in the video below.

In the video, the lawyers claim that I-CARDs are used in place of an arrest warrant, “It would be impossible. Who has the time for that? There’s too many cases.” The lawyers state.

That’s troubling in itself, as the fourth amendment requires a warrant before an arrest, but in these two cases, those reasons don’t apply.

Both Marta and Richard live outside New York City. All NYPD officers knew that. The I-CARD, which only applies to NYPD, would be useless, besides as a bluffing and intimidation tool.

That’s what they appear to be in these two cases.

Both refused to come to New York. Marta said she received a call a couple weeks after the conversation above, saying her case was closed out. Somehow, probable cause had disappeared.

Officer Wilkinson gave Richard’s attorney about a week to make him available for an arrest. That was more than a month ago. No arrest warrant has materialized.

In both cases, NYPD officer bypassed a judge to determine probable cause on their own.

This appears to violate the fourth amendment, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons (emphasis mine) houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause (emphasis mine), supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

The case law further suggests that these I-CARD are bypassing constitutional rights,

In numerous cases, the Court has referred to the necessity that warrants be issued by a “judicial officer” or a “magistrate.” “The point of the Fourth Amendment, which often is not grasped by zealous officers, is not that it denies law enforcement the support of the usual inferences which reasonable men draw from evidence. Its protection consists in requiring that those inferences be drawn by a neutral and detached magistrate instead of being judged by the officer engaged in the often competitive enterprise of ferreting out crime.”

The officer told Marta that there was probable cause, but that this probable cause led to the issuance of an I-CARD, rather than an arrest warrant. This violated the case law behind the fourth amendment because probable cause must be determined by a neutral and detached judge.

Similarly, Detective Wilkinson told Richard’s attorney that he would “like to get him to surrender,” even though no judge had issued a warrant.

The casual way in which cops in both situations violated the fourth amendment is startling, especially for a department with a long history of corruption scandals- see Frank Serpico, the Mafia cops, Louis Scarcella, and the late 1800s scandal involving NYPD and Tammany Hall.