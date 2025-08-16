Michael Volpe Investigates special report: did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself?

Note: check out Marty’s Substack here and my story on his dubious incarceration.

From one of Marty’s Substacks: he argues that a key diagram in the 2023 Inspector General report on Jeffrey Epstein’s death was deliberately misleading to suggest there was camera coverage of the only entry point to Epstein’s cell.

Marty Gottesfeld spent time in the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Jeffrey Epstein was also housed, though at different times.

He said there were numerous problems with the conclusions of the 2023 US Department of Justice (USDOJ) Inspector General (IG) report, Pam Bondi’s released surveillance video, and other evidence, all of it suggesting a cover-up of something more sinister in the 2019 death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Photo of the exterior of the MCC from Wikipedia . Marty was housed in MCC at the same time El Chapo was housed there; given that Marty is non-violent, it’s very troubling that US Bureau of Prisons placed him in the same prison, though not the same cell block, as El Chapo, arguably the most violent person on the planet.

He told me that Epstein was housed in one of the few cells in MCC which did not have a camera.

The Inspector General’s (IG) report further noted that most of the cameras which monitor the prison on Epstein’s floor were not functioning on the night he died.

Recorded video evidence for August 9 and 10 for the SHU area where Epstein was housed was only available from one prison security camera due to a malfunction of MCC New York’s Digital Video Recorder system that occurred on July 29, 2019. While the prison’s cameras continued to provide live video feeds, recordings were made for only about half the cameras. MCC New York personnel discovered this failure on August 8, 2019, but it was not repaired until after Epstein’s death. As detailed in this report, like many other BOP facilities, MCC New York had a history of security camera problems. The available recorded video footage from the one SHU camera captured a large part of the common area of the SHU and portions of the stairways leading to the different SHU tiers, including Epstein’s cell tier. Thus, anyone entering or attempting to enter Epstein’s SHU tier from the SHU common area would have been picked up by that video camera. Epstein’s cell door, however, was not in the camera’s field of view. The OIG reviewed the video and found that, between approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 9 and about 6:30 a.m. on August 10, no one was seen entering Epstein’s cell tier from the SHU common area. The OIG determined that movements captured on video before and after those times were generally consistent with employee actions as described by witnesses and documented in BOP records.

Marty said it would have been standard protocol to lockdown the prison floor if that many cameras were not functioning, yet that didn’t happen the night Epstein died.

The video surveillance camera footage which Pam Bondi released shows part of the floor which Epstein was housed, but it does not have a direct sight to his cell.

The footage goes for about ten hours and shows nothing untoward happening, however, Wired found problems with this footage- there’s over two minutes missing.

Newly uncovered metadata reveals that nearly three minutes of footage were cut from what the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation described as “full raw” surveillance video from the only functioning camera near Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell the night before he was found dead. The video was released last week as part of the Trump administration’s commitment to fully investigate Epstein’s 2019 death but instead has raised new questions about how the footage was edited and assembled. WIRED previously reported that the video had been stitched together in Adobe Premiere Pro from two video files, contradicting the Justice Department’s claim that it was “raw” footage. Now, further analysis shows that one of the source clips was approximately 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than the segment included in the final video, indicating that footage appears to have been trimmed before release. It’s unclear what, if anything, the minutes cut from the first clip showed. The nearly three-minute discrepancy may be related to the widely reported one-minute gap—between 11:58:58 pm and 12:00:00 am—that attorney general Pam Bondi has attributed to a nightly system reset. The metadata confirms that the first video file, which showed footage from August 9, 2019, continued for several minutes beyond what appears in the final version of the video and was trimmed to the 11:58:58 pm mark, right before the jump to midnight. The cut to the first clip doesn’t necessarily mean that there is additional time unaccounted for—the second clip picks up at midnight, which suggests the two would overlap—nor does it prove that the missing minute was cut from the video.

Furthermore, the IG report stated that prison guards failed to do their rounds for hours before Epstein’s death.

At approximately 8 p.m. on August 9, SHU inmates were locked in their cells for the night, including Epstein who was without a cellmate. A search of Epstein’s cell following his death revealed Epstein had excess prison blankets, linens, and clothing in his cell, and that some had been ripped to create nooses. Only one SHU cell search was documented on August 9, and it was not of Epstein’s cell. BOP records did not indicate when Epstein’s cell was last searched. The OIG also found that SHU staff did not conduct any 30-minute rounds after about 10:40 p.m. on August 9 and that none of the required SHU inmate counts were conducted after 4 p.m. on August 9. Count slips and round sheets were falsified to show that they had been performed.

Marty told me that MCC was notorious for lazy guards who failed to do their rounds.

Furthermore, the IG report found that Epstein was left without a roommate on the night he died, against the recommendations of the prison psychologist.

On August 8, the U.S. Marshals Service sent two emails notifying numerous MCC New York staff that Epstein’s cellmate was being transferred to another facility on August 9. However, no action was taken to ensure Epstein was assigned another cellmate. Also on August 8, Epstein met with his attorneys at the prison, as he had on prior occasions, and signed a new Last Will and Testament. MCC New York officials did not learn about the new Will until after Epstein’s death. The following day, August 9, Epstein’s cellmate was transferred to another facility and he was not assigned a new cellmate. Additionally, on that date, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unsealed approximately 2,000 pages of documents in civil litigation involving Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted in December 2021 of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors over the course of a decade. The documents contain substantial derogatory information about Epstein and there is extensive media coverage of information in the unsealed documents. … The OIG’s investigation and review identified numerous and serious failures by MCC New York staff, including multiple violations of MCC New York and BOP policies and procedures. The OIG found that MCC New York staff failed on August 9 to carry out the Psychology Department’s directive that Epstein be assigned a cellmate.

Marty also told me that most of the prisoners he interacted with in the prison system predicted Epstein would be killed and that it would be covered up.

On that central question, Marty and I disagreed.

The errors are inexcusable; however, they are circumstantial evidence, not that strong in my opinion, pointing to Epstein being murdered.

The autopsy report, I argued, had the strongest evidence that this was a suicide.

On August 11, 2019, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. Blood toxicology tests did not reveal any medications or illegal substances in Epstein’s system. The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy told the OIG that Epstein’s injuries were consistent with suicide by hanging and that there was no evidence of defensive wounds that would be expected if his death had been a homicide. Epstein did not have marks on his hands, broken fingernails or debris under them, contusions to his knuckles that would have evidenced a fight, or, other than an abrasion on his arm likely due to convulsing from hanging, bruising on his body.

The autopsy found no evidence of homicide, specifically no defensive wounds.

Marty argued other autopsies drew different conclusions.

There was a prior incident which suggested Epstein tried to kill himself before.

On July 23, at 1:27 a.m., correctional officers (CO) responded to Epstein’s SHU cell where they found Epstein with an orange cloth around his neck. Epstein’s cellmate told officers Epstein tried to hang himself. Medical staff examined Epstein, observed friction marks and superficial reddening around his neck and on his knee, and placed him on suicide watch. BOP policy requires that inmates identified as suicide risks be placed on suicide watch until no longer at imminent risk. The BOP uses a less restrictive monitoring form, psychological observation, for inmates who are stabilizing but not yet ready to return to a housing unit. Epstein was removed from suicide watch on July 24 but remained under psychological observation until July 30. Epstein first told MCC New York staff he thought his cellmate had tried to kill him, but later said he did not know what occurred and did not want to talk about how he had sustained his injuries. Epstein also later asked if he could be housed with the same cellmate. Another inmate housed on the same SHU tier told the OIG that he heard Epstein’s cellmate call for assistance, and that Epstein’s cellmate told him that Epstein tried to hang himself from the bunkbed ladder. Disciplinary charges against Epstein for alleged self-mutilation were not sustained due to insufficient evidence. Following the July 23 incident, the Psychology Department determined Epstein needed to be housed with an appropriate cellmate, and on July 30 it sent an email to over 70 MCC New York employees informing them of this requirement. The Warden at the time told the OIG that he selected a new cellmate for Epstein in consultation with BOP executive leadership. That inmate remained Epstein’s cellmate until August 9.

Marty argued this incident is as indicative of murder as of suicide and the cell mate has not spoken on the record, only had his words interpreted by others.

Finally, Marty argued that Epstein does not fit the profile of someone likely to commit suicide.

He had the money to hire a topflight legal team, and he had information on others which he could use to make a deal.

Someone with decades of business experience, Epstein would have been very familiar with game theory. He likely would have understood the prisoner’s dilemma, Marty argued.

Marty said the profile of a prisoner likely to commit suicide is one with no financial resources who has been ratted out by his friends.

That is true, but none of us were in Epstein’s head. I believe this is still circumstantial, and the autopsy is very compelling evidence of suicide.