The surreal conservatorship hearing in California

Judge Chris Harmon, from the website of his alma mater, University of San Diego Law School

Thursday August 28, 2025, was supposed to be the day when Gabriella Fields finally regained control of her mother’s life after a ten-year nightmare.

Instead, inside the courtroom of Riverside California Judge Chris Harmon there was more frustration for Gabriella.

The view of the virtual courtroom of Judge Harmon; the hearing was conducted in person as well.

Introduction

Gabriella was there on her petition to become her mother’s, Elli Biro, conservator.

This is all necessary, Gabriella previously told me, because a decade ago she was given bad advice by the California Public Guardian’s Office (CPGO) encouraging Gabriella to put her mother into conservatorship.

CPGO, conveniently enough, was made Elli’s conservator for about six years before relinquishing control to Gabriella’s niece who was relieved of her duties earlier this year.

Gabriella was in Judge Harmon’s court to ask to be made Elli’s conservator. To the layman, this makes sense. Who better to take care of Elli than her daughter?

Courts rarely work on logically or quickly.

Judge Harmon continued the hearing because not everyone was served on time and other parties, namely CPGO, wanted to respond. They made it clear that they would oppose Gabriella’s petition, arguing that a previous elder abuse restraining order (EARO) was one reason.

I spoke with Gabriella about this bogus EARO last week.

While Judge Harmon pushed off the hearing’s agenda until October 30, 2025, fireworks remained. The audio of the hearing is below.

Ellie Biro’s abuse

Judge Harmon asked for updates, and immediately the court learned that Elli was taken to the hospital for over a week due to substandard care at the facility she was placed in.

Not to worry because Elli had already been moved.

“Our client has been moved to a different facility from the one that she was at previously.” Elli’s court appointed attorney noted. “I understand that Ms. Fields has reached out to me recently on a number of occasions, in her view I think, inadequate care at the facility. I’m not a doctor so I can’t speak to that either way.”

Gabriella told me that she was forced to call an ambulance and have her mom taken to the hospital, where she spent more than a week, due to this incident.

“I ended up calling 9-1-1 because again my mother again was lying in a fetal position, and she refused to eat food.” Gabriella said during the hearing.

More than that, the care at the new facility, she told me, is just as bad. Below is part of an email she sent to CPGO.

After visiting my mom today, she is inside a "SHORT-TERM" skilled nursing home, that is designed for an Elder to Recover after surgery. It was clearly stated that my mom Elli Biro is "Going Great" she did not have surgery she was only at the hospital from August 17, 02025 - August 26, 2025 because it was stated that she did not eat and or drink??? Today she has no clothes was laying naked under a blanket, with her naked arm out, her naked hand out, naked shoulder and her naked arm pit out. Why is Elli Biro in a skilled nursing home when she did not have a surgery and she is sleeping and once again not able to wake up. That just seems like pure neglect. Is it because you found a CHEAP OPEN BED to put my mom into, so you chose to take it. How it that acting in my mom's best interest Mr. Adams (PG's attorney) Please explain. AND per Public Guardian's Attorney George Adams, it is the responsibility to make sure my mom's needs are met and that her well-being comes first BECAUSE TODAY at Menifee lakes POST ACUTE, Menifee, CA is not to like at or in, it an acute recover center SHORT TERM for those who actually medically require it. This is a place to recover, and my mom has nothing to recover from, so why is she exactly is she inside this place as you stated Mr. Adam my mom's best interest is the only thing that once should be concerned with and i assure you that you also would not put your child, wife, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa any loved one there, and right next to the mortuary. Elli is all alone, sleeping NAKED with food from breakfast that was not really eaten on her tray. It was stated in court that my mom's best interest is the only thing that matters, please explain. And Aurora it really is your job to provide diapers for my mom as your PG attorned stated and you told me that it was not your job. Mr. Adams made it very clear that you are responsible in providing diaper to my mom and clothes would be great as well. This is not a PROPER PLACEMENT for my mom, it appears that it was an open CHEAP BED for you to place her into. AND that is just so wrong to do to our Elders and to my mom ELLI BIRO. Please advise.

During the hearing, Gabriella noted that CPGO bureaucracy kept her from visiting her mom for three days while she was in the hospital August 17-26.

“Not that I’m aware of your honor. I’m happy to discuss visiting with my client. It sounds like the hospital was preventing the visit.” The CPGO lawyer stated in the hearing.

“There shouldn’t be anything legally keeping you from visiting her, and I’m sure it’s in your mom’s best interest that she have (sic) contact with you.” Judge Harmon stated in the hearing.

The CPGO lawyer also complained that Gabriella got Elli’s medical records.

“They (hospital staff) gave them to me,” Gabriella told me. “Why the secrecy?”

The DPOA and conservatorship

A legal fight broke out in the hearing over the durable power of attorney (DPOA).

Gabriella insisted that the DPOA continued to give her the power to make medical decisions, while CPGO and the Judge said no: the conservatorship reigned.

I spoke with Becky Harber, a guardianship victim and advocate, who said she was surprised to learn after the hearing that the Judge was right.

She called it bad law. She said in the “states that I am aware of” a DPOA or a medical directive supersedes a guardianship ruling. She said in her home state, Georgia, it’s a crime to ignore a medical directive, and a hearing is necessary to override it. Check out my interview with Becky.

Not so in California.

“The first thing that I noticed would be that the judge was trying to sweep it all underneath the rug and avoid what Gabriella was saying.” She told me. “I assumed she was correct, but then it would be after Gabriella and I talked after the hearing that she herself discovered that in California the law differentiates so much than any other states, or the states that I’m familiar with.”

Continuance, continuance

It was also revealing that Gabriella’s case was continued. Her case was part of a cattle call of probate cases in Judge Harmon’s court that day.

Each one I witnessed was continued. The business before the court was not settled in any of the cases I witnessed that day.

This was something another court watcher noticed as well.

Jodee Sussman has fought a bruising multi-year probate battle in Orange County, California, where she recently had a huge victory in the appeals court. Check out the recent segment from The Unknown about this victory.

Jodee told me by text message, “In ours, it was by design to wear us out. Actually, there was episode of So Help Me Todd that had Sandra Bernhard on it. She wanted her attorney to continue, continue until the other side gave up.”

Jodee was referring to the episode entitled: The Queen of Courts

Judge Harmon shuts it down

Gabriella continued listing more problems with her mother’s situation, until Judge Harmon shut down the hearing.

He refused to let her continue, so I asked her what she would have said if she was allowed.

Gabriella said she wanted to point out that the court appointed attorney still hadn’t spoken to her mom as of the hearing.

As a result, he didn’t take a position on Gabriella’s petition to be conservator.

She also told me the attorney for CPGO didn’t have her mom’s medical records, despite having more than a week to gather them.

“How do you not have that,” Gabriella asked me rhetorically.