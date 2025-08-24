Liars, cheats and thieves in Idaho

Attorney Katelynn Price, from her law firm’s website , is primarily responsible for the predicament Stefanie finds herself in.

Desperate to escape the untenable situation in Idaho, Stefanie Shepherd thought she was getting a fresh start in Florida.

She thought that she and her ex-husband, Bryan Shepherd, reached an agreement.

She thought wrong. She hasn’t seen her children in over a month; Bryan has temporary sole custody with them in Idaho.

That order signed by Magistrate Nathan Eilert on July 17, 2025, is a far cry from a temporary order from 2024, where she got physical custody.

A photo for Magistrate Eilert is hard to find

Stefanie said that order, signed on May 8, 2024, by Magistrate Theodore Tollefson, was eventually reduced to a temporary 50/50 order, but nothing prepared her for what would happen over the summer of 2025.

Magistrate Ted Tollefson, from the Idaho Business Review

Stefanie told me she had been wanting to move from Idaho for a long time. Daycare, she told me, was too expensive, and in Florida, her mom could care for the kids while she worked.

She first mentioned it in March 2025, she told me, but in May, she said that she and Bryan reached a verbal agreement. She repeated the terms Bryan set out next day in Our Family Wizard (OFW), a popular parenting application, which was ordered in their custody case.

She needs to get real, I’m not paying 90% child support, I want the kids the summer. I will pay 50% or if she wants to wait till after the trial when she gets 50% but I’m not paying child support if she wants to move the kids away, I’m paying it based on what I would if they lived in Idaho.

Stefanie said she thought there was an agreement. She proceeded with a move. Her lease was expiring, and she needed to find housing in Florida, she said.

Stefanie said that Bryan began to change his mind and by June, he was dead set against the move. Here is part of a Jun 10, 2025, OFW message.

Stefanie, I never made an agreement. I never stated those things in that way. Please provide the recording, which of course is illegal for a Florida resident to record, wire tapping, felony, up to five years. Regardless, using a third persons conversation as hear say to claim you have a deal, is concerning. We have attorneys. Use them. Also, I gathered intel from your mother. You falsely claim my house is too small (bigger then your home) and your moms house is 1250 sq ft. Three small bedrooms, of which your mom stated you would share a small bed in a small room and sleep with two of your children. Again, that thought process is concerning. I have never agreed to allow you to move to Florida. Your own choices are your choices. I do not agree to allow them to move. We have attorneys, and an upcoming trial, which doesn’t really even include your desire to relocate.

By early June, Stefanie told me there was no way for her to stay in Idaho. She had found a place in Florida, and her lease in Idaho was expiring, with no place to stay.

While the two argued on OFW, no one filed anything in court.

Meanwhile, Stefanie’s attorney, Katelyn Price, was nearly non-existent. All the guidance Stefanie received was one email from Price stating that Bryan wasn’t negotiating in good faith.

Price did not respond to an email for comment.

Bryan’s side didn’t file anything either. Bryan is represented by Phil Bevis of Bevis, Thiry, Henson & Katz, PA, which were also involved in Veronica Baiz and Kelly O’Toole’s case.

Mr. Bevis did not respond to an email for comment.

Mr. Bevis’ colleague Sam Dotters-Katz ran tattling to the judge, Diane Walker, shortly after I sent him an email for comment.

Veronica’s case is now sealed, but that hasn’t stopped her and Kelly O’Toole from speaking to the legislature during task force hearings.

The Bevis law firm seems to have outsized influence in the courts, and Stefanie said that Bryan boasted he’d get favorable rulings.

Stefanie told me she remembered Bryan describing the Idaho court system as full of “liars, cheats and thieves.”

Stefanie proceeded with her move to Florida, and she informed Bryan after she unpacked.

After Stefanie moved to Florida, Bryan filed for emergency custody.

Stefanie said she was informed on July 16 that she needed to be back in Idaho for a hearing on July 17.

This was impossible she said, but the court did not budge.

She was now reliant on her attorney, Katelyn Price.

Price failed to submit a declaration Stefanie wrote, writing one instead.

This declaration threw her client under the bus, and in it, Price acknowledged asking off the case. Stefanie said she was not aware of this until after the hearing.

'

Price needlessly suggested that Stefanie was difficult by claiming she had four lawyers, and she claimed that Stefanie believed they had an agreement, rather than arguing strongly they did.

Price admitted that her client asked her to file a “proposed modification of judgment” which would have codified the move, but she didn’t file it until including it as an exhibit with this declaration.

Price also claimed that communication broke down, but Stefanie told me the break down was Price refusing to respond to any and all communications.

Price failed to make any argument in the hearing, according to the minutes.

That hearing took less than seventeen minutes. Most of those were Bevis arguing on his client’s behalf.

Once it was time for Price to advocate for her client, she stated, “I will withhold any statements.” according to the court minutes.

After the hearing, Price continued acting unethically. Initially, she minimized the damage, claiming the deleterious July 17 order was temporary until the children returned to Idaho.

There’s nothing in the minutes stating that things will go back to 50/50 after the children returned to Idaho.

After the children were returned, Price claimed that Stefanie needed to move back to Idaho before things went back to 50/50.

There is a custody hearing next month; Stefanie will have different counsel.