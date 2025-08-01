The Unknown Episode 49

Screenshot from a 2021 interview Megan Fox and I did with Australian journalist Grant Wyeth .

Note: in the video at the top is the first four minutes of the broadcast. The full broadcast is below.

Richard Luthmann and I were back. We talked about a new trade deal with Europe, his continued arrest threat, celebrity deaths, and his idea to put Trump on Mount Rushmore in the current events segment.

Then, thirty-four minutes in, we had the What the Hales segment. How far has my former friend Megan Fox fallen? I explained in ten minutes.

We started by playing part of a 2021 interview Megan and I did with Australian journalist Grant Wyeth about global family court problems.

It was one of two interviews we did with international journalists about global family court issues. The other, with award winning British journalist Liz Perkins, has been removed by Megan.

It’s one of fifty-one family court related YouTube videos she’s removed because I’m in them.

When we worked together, we worked on important things like reforming family court. We spent three days in St. Louis: doing a press conference, meeting with politicians, and doing documentaries.

We also met with Cindy O’Laughlin for several hours, however, she did nothing but hold the meeting.

O’Laughlin is the Missouri Senate Majority Leader

“She’s all talk,” Megan told me in 2024.

Megan has since removed the documentary she created.

Rich and I have taken this reform movement to the next level, interviewing three politicians from two states so far.

We’ve documented as two states- Arizona and Idaho- have formed special committees from both parts of the legislature.

Meanwhile, Megan interviews astroturfers like Rosalyn Duke.

And DUI lawyers.

She hypes up contrived stories for super chats and breadsticks.

She also doesn’t realize that hitching her wagon to Jeremy Hales is no long-term solution. Popular YouTubers like Hales come and go. Eventually, they have a fall from grace.

Take Ben Armstrong, the crypto guy who had more than a million followers. He had his fall from grace after it was discovered that he got paid to promote fly by night meme coins.

“How does one of the biggest names in the crypto community go from flexing Lamborghinis and multi-million dollar crypto portfolios to losing not just his channel but his career and company? Is it promoting scam tokens to their audience and then lying about it?” The YouTube channel Internet Anarchist stated in its description of his documentary.

Or the Liver King, who claimed to be ripped by eating raw food when in reality, he was using steroids.

He not only lost most of his subscribers, but he’s been to jail a couple times.

Or Jack Doherty, who made a name for himself by doing outrageous things to strangers until his antics caused a multi car pile-up.

Or Hawk Tuah Girl, Hailey Welch, who saw her fifteen minutes of fame disappear after she promoted a worthless meme coin.

Once a YouTuber falls it’s a vicious cycle. There’s a whole YouTube subset dedicated to dancing on Welch’s grave.

Jeremy Hales is no different. He traffics in confrontation.

Sooner or later, one of these confrontations will go too far.

He’s a terrible person who beat his wife and kids.

He lies repeatedly, like in February when he claimed that Richard and I were being investigated by both local and federal authorities.

He even told his audience to get screenshots. It was all made up. No one was investigating us.

In May and July, he claimed to have served Richard Luthmann. This too was a lie, an obvious one since Rich only needs to be served once.

In May and again in July, he threatened to intercede in child custody case.

There is no process; he lied again.

Hales thinks this is a fit parent, someone who pulls a stun gun on two cops while holding our son.

Once he’s fallen, YouTubers will take great pleasure in dancing on his grave.

At that point, Megan will have nothing.