Jeremy Hales goes over the edge

How’s your day going? I just received a call from a dirty cop named Dennis Pongracz, who claimed that if I continued to contact Jeremy Hales, I’d be charged with telecommunications harassment.

I haven’t called him in months. I have sent several emails.

Here is the details of the so-called crime they are threatening to charge me with.

Officer Pongrancz and I had a pleasant conversation about the weather, the first amendment, and why he’s a dirty cop. That’s below.

“If you contact Jeremy Hales again, you will be charged,” he said, and that’s all he said.