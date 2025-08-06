Jeremy Hales goes over the edge

How’s your day going? I just received a call from a dirty cop named Dennis Pongracz, who claimed that if I continued to contact Jeremy Hales, I’d be charged with telecommunications harassment.
I haven’t called him in months. I have sent several emails.
Here is the details of the so-called crime they are threatening to charge me with.
Officer Pongrancz and I had a pleasant conversation about the weather, the first amendment, and why he’s a dirty cop. That’s below.
“If you contact Jeremy Hales again, you will be charged,” he said, and that’s all he said.
Share this post