Jeremy Hales goes over the edge
Jeremy Hales goes over the edge

Now, he's coopted dirty cops from the Peninsula, Ohio Police Department to do his bidding.
Aug 06, 2025
Transcript

How’s your day going? I just received a call from a dirty cop named Dennis Pongracz, who claimed that if I continued to contact Jeremy Hales, I’d be charged with telecommunications harassment.

I haven’t called him in months. I have sent several emails.

Here is the details of the so-called crime they are threatening to charge me with.

Officer Pongrancz and I had a pleasant conversation about the weather, the first amendment, and why he’s a dirty cop. That’s below.

“If you contact Jeremy Hales again, you will be charged,” he said, and that’s all he said.

