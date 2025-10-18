More than 1,000 gather on the north side of Chicago for No Kings rally

The major Chicago No Kings rally was at Grant Park downtown.

A smaller crowd, still numbering well over one thousand people, gathered on the north side of the city.

The Chicago rallies were two of thousands of No Kings rallies around the world.

Stationed for about two blocks on Sheridan Road between 5400 North and 5200 North, the crowd lacked nuance.

They called Trump a dictator, a fascist, while standing with immigrants.

Trump is neither a dictator nor a fascist. The issue is with illegal immigrants, not immigrants in general.

Still, there was a familiar air to this protest.