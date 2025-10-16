Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith gets a second wind

The evidence Jaguar Wright uses to show that Sean Combs’ DNA exists raping Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith is a document submitted by Smith, where he claims it exists. The DNA cannot be located, instead, he submitted a document onto the court record attesting to it.

On the most recent episode of The Unknown, I stated a hot take which is now a very cold take.

I said I was probably going to stop covering Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, believing that Jaguar Wright, the singer and songwriter who has taken up his cause, was also done covering him.

Instead, not only did she release a new video later, but she laundered more false information through a YouTube channel with more than one million subscribers.

The key argument is that there is proof that DNA exists of Sean Combs semen, in Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.

Smith claims that Combs raped him in 1997. Smith initially got a $100 million judgment before the case was dismissed.

The so-called evidence is a document Smith submitted to the federal court.

In the document, Smith claims there is DNA. He provided me with this same document last year. I did not release it because there was no DNA evidence, besides his claim.

Since, numerous people have exposed him for submitting false documents in court. Let’s start with Federal Judge Judith Levy, an Obama appointee.

I also exposed a fake transcript with a fake court transcriber.

In the podcast Suing Diddy, Jack Laurence caught Smith coaching Carli Carpenter, or more likely someone pretending to be Carpenter.

Carpenter is his rape victim- Smith pled no contest to two rapes- who he claims has recanted.

Despite all these documented falsehoods, Wright continues to champion this rapist, who is now threatening to sue me again.

It’s not the first time he’s threatened to sue me.

