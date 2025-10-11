Red letter week for frivolous cease and desist notes

The most recent fraudulent affidavit doctored up by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith casts me as the villain.

A has been recording artist and a parental alienation grifter both have two things in common- they hate the first amendment, and they want to shut me up.

This week I received two frivolous cease and desist emails, part of a pattern of where people use intimidation tactics to try and shut me up.

Jacquelyn Suzette “Jaguar” Wright

Ms. Wright is a singer and songwriter whose music career appears to be waning.

In an attempt to stay relevant, she decided to make provocative comments about some of the biggest stars in music: Brian McKnight, Jay Z, and Sean Combs.

McKnight is currently suing her.

Brian McKnight says Jaguar Wright is talking crazy when she claims he abused his ex-wife and some prostitutes ... so now he’s suing her for defamation over it. The singer just filed the suit against Jaguar for a bunch of things she’s been saying about him online ... which he says are blatant lies.

Late last year, she appeared on Piers Morgan and claimed that Jay Z had more victims than Diddy. Jay Z’s lawyers reached out to Morgan, and he quickly issued an apology.

Piers Morgan has apologised to Jay-Z and Beyoncé after a guest on his show Uncensored made allegations they said were “totally false”. Last week, he interviewed singer Jaguar Wright about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent arrest. She said on the show she had been “screaming” that “Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters” for four years. Morgan said on Tuesday that he had been contacted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers, who said the claims were “totally false and have no basis in fact”.

In the same Piers Morgan broadcast, Wright claimed that Diddy has incriminating tapes of other celebrities.

Wright’s penchant for making provocative of dubious accuracy designed to get attention makes her the perfect mark for Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.

Smith has falsely claimed that he was raped by Sean Combs in 1997, and as a result, he was set up on two rapes.

His story was exposed in the podcast, Suing Diddy, which featured me in episode 7. That episode is below.

That podcast should have been the final word on Smith, a rapist, abuser, and conman. Instead, he quickly picked himself up and hooked up with Wright, who swallowed his story.

Jack Laurence, who hosted the podcast, and I both reached out to Wright, warning her that Smith’s story is bogus. Below is my email.

I recently participated in a podcast entitled Suing Diddy, and the host, Jack Laurence, is included on this email. We would both urge you not to continue to give Derrick a voice as his entire story is a scam. I am attaching a court order from July finding that Smith fabricated dozens of documents. I’m also attaching a letter he purportedly got from a dirty cop claiming to be a part of a grand conspiracy to kill Tupac. The letter is bogus. I’m attaching another document signed by the same cop, and the signatures aren’t anything like each other. Mr. Smith claims that Kym Worthy has a piece of Bad Boy Records, but she’s never declared that. The Detroit Police Department have no records of any investigation into this rape by Combs of Smith in 1997, despite the so-called report he has I’m sure provided you. Either there is a grand conspiracy at all levels of Michigan government to cover this up, or his documents are fabricated. I also urge you to listen to episode six of Suing Diddy, in which Jack catches Derrick coaching Carli Carpenter. This man is a predator, and abuser, and a conman. Please correct the record or your credibility will also be destroyed.

I included the so-called Tupac murder letter, in which a purported dirty cop confesses to Tupac Shakur’s murder. Derrick provided me this letter, which is a fake. I explained more here.

Part of the so-called Tupac letter, which includes the wrong date for Tupac’s murder, one of many things wrong with it.

I also included a court order from US District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan, Judith Levy, an Obama appointee.

I’ll talk more about this order in a minute.

Rather than engage with us, Wright, through her producer, issued a cease-and-desist email.

Formal Notice Regarding Defamatory Threats and Intimidation Mr. Volpe, My name is Villalobos Body and I am the producer for Jaguar Wright. This message serves as a formal notice that your email dated Oct. 9th 2025 has been received, documented, and preserved. Your communication contains statements that are defamatory, threatening, and made with the clear intent to intimidate and interfere with protected speech and reporting activity. Your explicit statement that my “credibility will be destroyed” if Jaguar Wright does not comply with your demands constitutes a direct threat, which I take very seriously. Be advised that I have evidence — including an affidavit attesting to false statements you made, and records demonstrating contradictions in the claims you now circulate publicly and privately. These materials have been preserved and may be submitted as exhibits in any appropriate legal proceeding. Your attempt to coerce or dissuade Jaguar Wright from covering matters of public interest through threats of reputational harm is improper, unethical, and may expose you to civil liability, including but not limited to defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference. You are hereby placed on notice: Any further communications of this nature will be treated as harassment and intimidation. Any defamatory statements you make or disseminate will be preserved for use in civil or criminal proceedings. I would suggest that you cease from issuing threats or defamatory claims against me or any associated parties. Nothing in this communication is actually a waiver of my legal rights and remedies, all of which are explicitly reserved. Any further threats or defamatory statements will result in immediate legal action without further notice. Sincerely, Villalobos Body

This cease-and-desist does not list the specific acts of defamation- a fatal flaw for a cease-and-desist letter- but does claim that I am “defamatory, threatening, and made with the clear intent to intimidate and interfere.”

The email was done strictly to intimidate me, so the allegations are projections.

After I posted the email, Mr. Body posted an affidavit purportedly written by me, confessing to numerous unethical things. I did not write the affidavit, and Judge Levy found that Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith has a habit of doctoring affidavits.

It takes a lot of chutzpah to receive an order from a federal judge detailing how Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith fabricates affidavits and then turn around and claim you are holding onto an affidavit from Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, but that’s how Jaguar rolls.

Madison Welborne

Earlier in the week, I received another cease-and-desist email, this one from parental alienation grifter Madison Welborne.

Madi, as she’s called, decided to stick up for the child molester, Chris Ambrose.

Rich Luthmann and I both reached out to her, urging her to reconsider. She didn’t respond; Rich and I then interviewed Mia Ambrose, who reiterated that her adopted father, Chris Ambrose, did molest her. She also stated that besides us she told of the abuse to Dr. Bandy Lee, Manuel Gomez, Frank Parlato, police, and child protective services case workers.

Madi was unmoved and decided to send her own cease and desist email in response.

Cease & Desist Notice – Cyberbullying & Defamation To: Michael Volpe This letter serves as a formal demand to immediately cease and desist from engaging in any further harassment, cyberbullying, or defamation against me. I have fully documented your false allegations and the intent behind them: to harass, intimidate, and defame. These statements have been made publicly, and the harm extends beyond myself to others who witness and are affected by your actions. You are hereby on notice that I will not tolerate any further abuse. If these behaviors continue, I will pursue all available legal remedies, including but not limited to civil action for defamation, harassment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This letter constitutes my final warning. Please govern yourself accordingly. Sincerely, Madison Welborne

As with Jaguar’s letter, Madi failed to list the defamatory content, which is required in a proper cease and desist.

That’s because I never said anything defamatory. In both cases, the goal was to intimidate me, so I stopped covering the story.

Conclusion

Madi and Jaguar don’t want free speech. They want to be able to produce their narrative without being challenged.

In that, they share something in common with YouTube bully Jeremy Hales. None of them are interested in the marketplace of ideas.

Instead, when challenged, they legally bully anyone who gets in their way.

Hales has threatened to intercede in my child custody case and even called cops to try and intimidate me.

To this day, he claims I will be arrested soon for harassment or other made-up crimes.

He’s also sued nearly every critic he has.

If you support the first amendment, you should shun these three people.