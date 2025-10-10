Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Michael Volpe Investigates

The Unknown Episode 59 current events segment

Richard and I spoke about peace in the Middle East, the Comey indictment, and more, but I'd like to write a preview for the topic for next week.
Michael Volpe's avatar
Michael Volpe
Oct 10, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share
Richard compared Trump to George Washington on our latest broadcast, while I said he was more akin to a tyrant.

Richard Luthmann and I ran through lots of current events, as lots of things are going, in the latest episode of The Unknown.

We discussed the prospects for peace in the Middle East, James Comey’s indictment, the dubious link between Tylenol and autism, the shutdown and more.

Here’s a sample below.

In the article, I’m going to preview the topic I’d like to talk about next week: the Republicans giving up their principles.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Michael Volpe Investigates to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 MIchael Volpe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture