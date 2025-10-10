The Unknown Episode 59 current events segment

Richard Luthmann and I ran through lots of current events, as lots of things are going, in the latest episode of The Unknown.
We discussed the prospects for peace in the Middle East, James Comey’s indictment, the dubious link between Tylenol and autism, the shutdown and more.
Here’s a sample below.
In the article, I’m going to preview the topic I’d like to talk about next week: the Republicans giving up their principles.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michael Volpe Investigates to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.