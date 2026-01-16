Boyne's criminal case hangs by a thread

Jack Doyle is the New Haven County Prosecutor and he’s personally handling the Paul Boyne prosecution. Photo courtesy of the New Haven Independent

Paul Boyne was first arrested for writing mean blog posts on the blog thefamilycourtcircus.com in the summer of 2023.

The case stalled even as he languished in jail for more than year. Connecticut ignored his right to a speedy trial, but now that serious violations must be dealt with the court is desperate to complete the case.

The case is being prosecuted by New Haven County Prosecutor Jack Doyle.

The trial is currently set for January 23, 2026.

When I say mean blog posts, I’m only slightly exaggerating, but here is what UCLA professor Eugene Volokh identified as potentially criminal statements.

Judge Moukawsher “in the crosshair sight of a firearm” (¶ 17); “The judicial vengeance of Judge Moukawsher begs a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 18); talk of “assassinations” and “.50 caliber ammunition” (¶ 5); the items listed in ¶ 6; “is she beginning for a .308 shot to the head thru two panes of window glass from an oath keeper, concealed in the woods behind her house? A quick .50 cal to the head, delivered thru the back window of her car” (¶ 8); “worthy of a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 10); the Molotov cocktail stuff in ¶ 11; “Hunt Deichert!” and related material (¶ 12); “are there enough .50 cals for all the chosen heads in need of redemption?” (¶ 13); and more.

I have previously discussed how all this is a blatant violation of Paul’s first amendment rights. Find the article here.

Recently, Paul and his attorney Todd Bussert have pressed the issue on discovery items which may cause a dismissal beyond the absurdity of the case.