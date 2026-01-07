The Nguyen family tragedy plays out in Orange County's probate court

Orange County Judge Julie Palafox, courtesy of The Daily Journal

Note: during the interview, Ngoc mentioned there would be a hearing on January 7, 2026, however, after the interview finished, she told me it was postponed due to an illness.

The Nguyen family enjoyed the American dream, but that dream has turned into a nightmare.

Ngoc Nguyen told me her parents Dahn and Nhu built a successful business in California, after coming over from Vietnam.

Over the last four years, the family has disintegrated, with accusations coming from all sides. The family tragedy has wound up in Orange County probate.

Ngoc said her closeknit family fell apart largely starting in 2022, when her father, Danh, found comfort in a local church, HỘI THÁNH PHÚC ÂM TRỌN VẸN (HTPATV).

She told me that church members ingratiated themselves into her father’s life. One tried to become an adoptive daughter, and they attempted to have him donate a lot of money.

In one case, Ngoc said that her father asked for a substantial amount for the church to buy property which she told me she found out the church already owned.

The pastor of the church, Tin Truong, pushed back on these assertions, in an interview with me. He said the church is part of a network of churches which serves approximately 60 million people globally.

He said Ngoc’s father has made donations voluntarily, all of which has been properly documented. He said the woman who Ngoc referred to as her father’s adoptive daughter was more of a pet name. It was not meant to be literal.

He said the problems stem from Ngoc’s jealousy and greed. He said she was angling to capture more of her parent’s fortune. Full interview below.

0:00 -8:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ngoc, who has been trustee of her parents’ trust, said the pastor was perverting her financial prudence for greed.

“He’s turning my fiduciary duty into greed,” she told me.

The situation came to a head in the spring 2023.

Ngoc said starting in May 2025 her father blocked her access to her mother.

She has seen her mother a handful of times since.

She told me an attorney recommended conservatorship to remedy the situation.

This brought her into Orange County, California’s probate system.

She told me she filed for conservatorship of her mother for two reasons- to protect the trust assets and so she could see her mother again.

She said in hindsight she thinks this was bad advice.

For over two years, little was done to achieve the second goal.

On August 13, 2024, Tim Hanly, an attorney, was appointed as the guardian ad litem for Nhu, though she still hadn’t been deemed incapacitated.

Hanly is a key player in the Gustave Verdult conservatorship; he played a key role in putting Mr. Verdult’s multi-million dollar home on the brink of foreclosure.

From my previous article describing Hanly’s role in Gustave’s property debacle

Ngoc’s father has been represented by attorney Heidi Griffith, who did not return an email for comment.

Ngoc provided an email which she believes shows the cynicism of the process.

Ms. Griffith provided a proposal in which Ngoc could take care of her mom full time as long as she agreed to certain financial terms.

Two proposals sent by Ms. Griffith

Ngoc told me neither proposal was financially prudent; the second would break up the estate.

(Notably, I said in the interview that Orange County probate is trying to break up the Flint Trust)

Finally, on December 5, 2025, a hearing was held to determine if she could see her mother again.

Judge Julie Palafox presided.

Judge Palafox is familiar to long time readers of Michael Volpe Investigates.

She presided over the custody case for Daniel Greenberg, and she was the presiding judge for family court in Orange County.

She is also one of six Orange County judges facing a recall effort.

She’s now in probate.

Ngoc told me she’s found Judge Palafox generally fair and objective.

On December 5, 2025, Judge Palafox ordered Ngoc to have four visits each lastingone and a half hours. Hanly observed the visits.

Those visits took place, and Hanly submitted his report.

Though Ngoc and her mom spoke Vietnamese- while Hanly doesn’t- he was able to make numerous observations.

In his six-page declaration, Hanly repeated two points: 1) that Nhu was not responding to Ngoc and 2) that Ngoc was constantly feeding Nhu.

Ngoc told me that it’s dubious he’d make the first claim since he doesn’t speak Vietnamese.

She said because her mother has dementia she doesn’t have long conversations, but she can have short responses, which she did.

Ngoc said her mom was constantly chewing because there was a recent gap in her teeth which made chewing hard, but Ngoc was not force feeding her mom.

Hanly used these two observations to make his conclusion.

“These visitation sessions appear to have been held for Ngoc’s benefit in the litigation and not simply for Ngoc to spend time with Nhu.” He stated, while recommending they cease.

Ngoc originally had a hearing on January 7, 2026, however, that’s been postponed because of an illness.

It’s likely Hanly’s recommendation will play a key role as Judge Palafox determines if further visits are necessary.