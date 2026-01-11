Posh Maryland private school participates in scheme to keep dad and son apart, according to explosive lawsuit

Note: in the podcast, check out an interview I previously did with Jeff Reichert in 2025 about his child custody case.

A posh private school conspired with a Maryland woman to hide her son from his father, according to an explosive new lawsuit filed last month.

The Set-up

Jeff Reichert has spent the last four Christmases kept away from his son, Grant, but he’s turning up the legal fight.

In his latest lawsuit, he sues Concordia Preparatory School (CPS) in Maryland.

As I’ve documented since the summer of 2024, Jeff was targeted in a convoluted and corrupt scheme in the Anne Arundel County, Maryland family court system.

Headline for one of several run ins with the law by Sarah Hornbeck, Jeff’s ex-wife

After his ex-wife, Sarah Hornbeck, had several criminal incidents- including getting passed out drunk in a hotel while caring for their son- the two agreed on a consent order where Jeff got primary custody and Sarah had supervised visitation.

That consent order included a section which stipulated that all further disagreements would be decided in mediation.

Sarah ignored that section and went into Anne Arundel County to file several bogus restraining orders.

Using dubious restraining orders, Sarah opened up the custody case and in 2022, she got sole custody, but Jeff was supposed to have weekly visits.

From the draconian custody order

Sarah has since ignored that order and Jeff hasn’t seen his son since 2022, except at a football game I’ll describe in a bit.

The last time he spoke to him by phone was in December 2024.

As I’ve documented, courts have ignored Sarah’s blatant violation of said order.

The lawsuit

According to this lawsuit, CPS has helped her in the scheme.

Jeff’s son, Grant, has attended CPS since the fall semester of 2024.

According to the lawsuit, that information was kept from Jeff illegally.

From the lawsuit

Stephen Berger is the head of admissions at CPS, along with the lacrosse coach. He did not respond to an email for comment.

Brent Johnson is the Headmaster for CPS, and he also did not respond to an email for comment.

Though the current custody order is draconian, it grants Jeff the right to participate in his son’s education. As such, the school was duty bound to inform him, the lawsuit noted.

Part of the lawsuit detailing the violation of the court order

Jeff found out his son was going to CPS independently on October 9, 2024.

The new protective order

That’s when things went from bad to worse. Jeff explained further in an email.

In February 2024, Sarah sent me an email saying Grant was applying to Eastern Technical High School- a great school 2 miles from his house. That was all I heard. I asked many times- no response. Once school started- asked many times. A friend found him on the internet as “Grant R.” on the football roster. The only one like that- no last name- that was on October 8. October 9, I emailed the school headmaster introducing myself. I didn’t email Sarah. On October 10, I got an email back from the headmaster with the PO attached. Sarah included the school in her PO (protective order)- stay away from. So, at the point, she knew I knew where he was going to school. So, the school HAD to have told her.

According to the lawsuit, the day after Jeff sent an email to the Headmaster, Johnson, the school responded with an email with a new protective order that Sarah filed.

The protective order (PO) has still not been served. Since it hasn’t, it is NOT valid.

That’s not how CPS interpreted the PO, and the school used its existence to continue to keep father and son apart.

The football game

According to the lawsuit, Jeff then went to one of his son’s football games, and a coach kept him away from his son by force.

“You can’t be here. It’s dangerous for you. You can get arrested,” Jeff’s son told Jeff, according to the lawsuit.

I reached out to the school’s attorney, Andrew Croll, but I received no response. I also reached out to Sarah Hornbeck and her attorney, Brennan McCarthy, but neither of them responded.

Croll ran interference for CPS and stymied Jeff’s attempts to communicate with his son, according to emails I reviewed. Below is one of several emails Croll sent giving Jeff, an attorney, the run around.

Mr. Reichert: The basis for your demand is a statutory prohibition against denying parental access to certain records concerning their children unless ordered otherwise. See Md. Fam. Law Code Ann. § 9-104 (1987) (“Unless otherwise ordered by a court, access to medical, dental, and educational records concerning the child may not be denied to a parent because the parent does not have physical custody of the child.”). The Supreme Court of Maryland has noted that Section 9-104 “simply entitles parents to records.” Santo v. Santo, 448 Md. 620, 141 A.3d 74 (2016) (emphasis in original). The term “educational records” is defined in the Code as “those official records, files, and data directly related to a student and maintained by the school or local education agency, including but not limited to records encompassing all the material kept in the student’s cumulative folder such as general identifying data, records of attendance and of academic work completed, records of achievement and results of evaluative tests, health data, disciplinary status, test protocols, and individualized education programs.” See Md. Educ. Code Ann. § 7-1303 (2009) (concerning adoption by the State of Maryland of the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children). Your demand does not concern educational (or medical or dental) records. It does not concern records of any kind. Rather, it is more in the nature of interrogatories than a record request. Section 9-104 is wholly inapplicable.

Social services call

Jeff’s mom, Carolyn Reichert, called social services, concerned her grandson was being isolated. According to the lawsuit, CPS continued to cover-up by withholding information from the social services investigation.

Ms. Reichert did not respond to a voicemail for comment.

CPS also refused to facilitate phone calls between Jeff and his son.

It was a coordinated scheme, the lawsuit alleges, to isolate Jeff’s son and illegally keep them apart.