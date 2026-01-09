Judge Diane Walker cruelly screws over Idaho father

Note: this is an interview conducted in the summer of 2025 with Donna Byrne. Donna passed away on September 7, 2025. Donna and her husband describe lots of abuses in their son Owen’s divorce in this video, however, for this article, I will focus on the events starting in late August until December 2026, as Owen deals with court while caring for his dying mother. Below is an interview with Owen about these events.

At the end of August 2025, Donna Byrne went to the hospital again in her ongoing battle with cancer.

Her children, including son Owen, joined her; she had days to live.

By September 4, 2025, Donna was moved to hospice care for her final moments.

As Owen was dealing with his mother’s impending death, he was also navigating his custody case.

“I had made the court aware that she had a terminal illness in an update to the court months prior,” Owen told me.

Months prior, he filed a contempt motion against his ex-wife, Kristin Byrne, and that motion was still ongoing.

Normally, a death in the family is a good reason to postpone a court case.

Owen wasn’t dealing with an objective judge. Owen’s case is in Ada County, Idaho in front of Magistrate Judge Diane Walker.

Walker is a notorious judge with a history of closing courtrooms, violating due process, and ignoring abuse.

A voicemail left with Judge Walker’s chambers was left unreturned.

Owen, acting pro se, fired off a routine motion asking for a continuance- or delay.

Part of one of several motions to continue matters filed by Owen

He wrote the motion, Owen told me, while sitting in the hospital, caring for his mom.

Rather than approving the routine motion, Judge Walker turned up the cruelty.

Walker denied his initial motion to continue, and several after.

Owen had a September 4 hearing which Judge Walker refused to postpone.

Screenshot from the Ada County Clerk of Courts Office website showing his request for a continuance being denied

This September 4 hearing was to decide issues relating to discovery requests filed by Kristin through her attorney,

“The discovery process had been delayed because my ex-wife’s attorney had been filing discovery requests and he had not been using the correct email address to serve me,” Owen told me.

Part of another motion where Owen explained the situation

Kristin is represented by Leon Rothstein, who did not respond to an email for comment.

Leon Rothstein from his law firm’s website

“At the same time,” Owen told me, “The respondent’s attorney was filing paperwork claiming that my mother wasn’t very ill.”

Owen submitted his mother’s death announcement to prove she was gravely ill.

Owen didn’t attend the hearing, and Judge Walker issued an order to compel Owen to comply with the outstanding discovery items.

Furthermore, she gave Owen five days to comply; this was made even more extreme because Owen wasn’t aware of the order until days later and given two days to comply. He quickly asked for another continuance.

part of another request for more time filed by Owen

Judge Walker, Owen told me, then moved his contempt trial date to September 22, 2025.

He said this meant he had to have all his paperwork with the court by September 18, 2025.

Owen said he had to go from his mom’s funeral on September 13 and begin preparing for the trial.

“I lost the ability to grieve at all.” Owen told me. “I pretty much spent fifteen to seventeen hours per day putting stuff together.”

Owen told me that despite overwhelming odds he showed up on September 22, 2025, ready to present his case, but Judge Walker threw another roadblock in front of him.

He had submitted a parenting plan. While Owen served this document on the other side, he forgot to submit an affidavit of service.

The affidavit of service is important because it states under oath that a document had been given to the other side, however, Mr. Rothstein had referred to the parenting plan in his documents so there was no doubt he received it.

Judge Walker claimed that without the affidavit of service she lacked jurisdiction and dismissed the case.

Judge Walker, in her order, did not explain how she lacked jurisdiction due to a missing affidavit of service, and that’s because Judge Walker was making up law.

She had presided over this case since 2022. She always had jurisdiction.

From there, Mr. Rothstein filed for attorney’s fees; Owen, who can’t afford his own attorney, filed a response, arguing that the merits hadn’t been decided.

Judge Walker ruled in favor of Mr. Rothstein and ordered Owen to pay him $6,700.

Veronica Baiz had a high-profile case in front of Judge Walker, and in a text message, she said she was not surprised by the cruelty Judge Walker applied here.

In the final weeks of grandmother’s life, Judge Diane Walker denied every request for mercy. A father was ordered into court five days after his mother died, and a wonderful grandmother was deprived over and over again of quality time with her grandchildren. When horrible people like Diane Walker exercise judicial power without restraint or humanity, the harm is not procedural- it is devastating, it is cruel and its effects are permanent.