California family court player gets exposed

Scott Barrella of the Cornerstone Counseling Center is a major player in the family court system in Ventura County, California and beyond.

Barrella is often to provide court services to litigants in child custody cases.

Those services include the batterers intervention program (BIP), co-parenting classes, anger management, and more.

From the Cornerstone website, some of the services provided

Often, those services are mandated by the court.

Amir Rahnavardi took several classes with Barrella, and the two became friends.

Amir Rahnavardi has competed in MMA

Amir told me that after his ex-wife’s attorneys paid a significant fee for Barrella to testify at a deposition, Barrella turned on Amir. Barrella’s subsequent lies cost Amir time with his children.

Text messages between Amir and Barrella after Amir completed his classes

Amir said he took Barrella’s BIP, a fifty-two-week class, which was part of the Ventura family court requirement.

He said he got the highest grade in the class, and he and Barrella maintained a friendly relationship after the class ended.

The class lasted from September 2019 until September 2020.

In 2021, Barrella was subpoenaed by Amir’s ex-wife to testify in a deposition.

Amir said that Barrella complained that his standarddeposition fee wasn’t being paid.

Amir was representing himself at this deposition. He told me that in the first half Barrella’s answers helped Amir and were honest.

About halfway through, his ex-wife’s lawyer took a break, and Barrella had a conference with the attorney.

After that conference, Barrella’s answers and demeanor did a one-eighty.

He criticized Amir and began lying. He claimed the two stopped talking after the class ended.

From the deposition where Barrella claims that he ceased speaking with Amir after the class ended

Amir provided numerous text messages between the two after the class ended.

Amir also authorized for Scott to speak with his attorney.

Amir said they had numerous phone conversations as well.

Furthermore, Barrella claimed that Amir lied on an intake form, and as a result of this supposed lie, he should take the BIP again.

The form asked if there was any physical abuse between the couple in the last twenty-four months.

Amir said there was an incident nearly ten years ago, when he said his ex-wife tried to start a physical confrontation and claimed he attacked her.

Amir, who was previously a professional MMA fighter, said he didn’t attack his then wife, but also, that incident occurred nearly a decade prior.

On the intake form, Amir answered “only verbal.”

Amir told me that he mentioned the incident from a decade ago in conversations with Barrella.

Because of this supposed lie, Barrella argued that Amir should retake the class.

He made this argument in the deposition and at a later restraining order (RO) hearing.

The RO was part of a silver bullet pattern his e-wife used.

She got that restraining order, and she used that and others to paint Amir as violent.

That was then used to restrict custody.

He currently sees his three children for twenty-four hours every month- three eight hour sessions.

I reached out to Scott Barrella. He responded but told me he required a release from Amir to speak with me.

He asked that Amir call him.

Amir declined to call him, but he did leave a group text message asking for Barrella to send the form.

Amir provided his email address.

Barrella never responded. He did not respond to a follow up email from me. Below is more on this set of events.

