The Unknown special report: Charlie Kirk's legacy

Less than a week after his murder, the assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to be a cataclysmic event.

Richard Luthmann and I welcomed back Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel to talk about his legacy,

“As an Arizonan, this is reaching worldwide and has had a worldwide effect.” Rachel said on the broadcast. “There have been vigils for Charlie Kirk as far as South Korea.

She said that he created the grassroots conservative movement in Arizona.

“I have two college age conservative kiddos of my own.” She said. “They {her kids} were feeling so sad, just this heartbreaking feeling and they couldn’t understand or grasp it.”

She also said her son mentioned that there were some awful comments from liberal students at his school, Northern Arizona University.

“He {her son} did say he witnessed some of his classmates celebrating,” Rachel said.

This ghoulish and awful behavior tens of thousands of liberals has become part of the story.

A number of employees in a range of industries, as well as in academia, are finding themselves in hot water over remarks they made about Kirk's death or his political beliefs. PHNX Sports, an online sports news site focused on Arizona, announced the firing of reporter Gerald Bourguet after he said on social media on Wednesday, in a since-deleted post, that "Refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence." "Truly don't care if you think it's insensitive or poor timing to decline to respect an evil man who died," he added.

Rachel issued a statement about a Tuscon city councilwoman, Lane Santa Cruz, who said his death was “karma.”

On this point, there was some disagreement. While I think that people in a position of power should be called out for dancing on his grave, I’ve seen conservatives like Libs of TikTok act like Nazi hunters finding anyone who spoke ill and trying to cancel them.

Rachel said this was a product of a decade of cancel culture against conservatives, but I think conservatives are embracing the thing they used to abhor.

I’ll remind them that Bill Clinton is nearing 80. When he passes, no conservative had better make a statement saying he should have died sooner, or they too should be canceled based on the new rules conservatives have created.

I also believe that it’s unfair for conservatives to blame liberals for the assassin’s actions. Charlie Kirk agreed with me. When Paul Pelosi was attacked by a deranged conservative, he said, “Why is the Republican Party, why is the conservative movement to blame for gay, schizophrenic nudists that are hemp jewelry-makers breaking into somebody’s home, or maybe not breaking into somebody’s home… Why are we to blame for that exactly?”

Rachel agreed, however she also said that political rhetoric today is toxic.

Share

“If I had a dollar for every time I was called a Nazi or a fascist,” she said, “I could retire.”

Charlie is not above criticism- Rachel agreed- and sometimes he contributed to that toxic environment.

Speaking of Pelosi’s attacker, he said, “And why is he still in jail? Why has he not been bailed out? By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out… Bail him out and then go ask him some questions.”

He recently made an Islamophobic post on X, decrying too many Muslims praying in New York City streets.

I also said that he spoke a lot, and finding bombastic comments was an almost certainty.

I said his genius was being able to go to many college campuses to debate kids with differing views face to face.

In the internet age, face to face debate was largely missing.