Jeremy Hales files another frivolous lawsuit

Despite the legal sounding words, Jeremy Hales does not explain what he means by “enforce” in this lawsuit.

Jeremy Hales has graduated from the minor leagues of frivolous lawsuits.

No longer is he suing the destitute, the elderly, and the helpless. He’s now going after state prosecutors.

Dan Owen, Levy County Prosecutor, from the 8th Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office

In his latest rambling missive, Jeremy Hales sets his sights on Levy County Prosecutor Dan Owen.

Dan works in the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, run by Brian Kramer.

Kramer was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024.

The audacious lawsuit

The lawsuit is audacious because his attorney, Randall Shochet, put his name to it. It’s so flawed and frivolous he risks his law license by filing it, in my opinion.

The lawsuit alleges that prosecutors failed to “enforce” a protective order from another state, instead questioning its validity.

Problem one

The first problem with the lawsuit is though investigators did initially question if an out of state protective order was valid, Owen determined it was enforceable.

The premise of this lawsuit is obliterated in that paragraph, but that’s only the beginning of the problems.

Problem two

He claims in the lawsuit that Owen’s office refused to enforce the protective order, however, never explains what he means by enforce.

Since Owen is a prosecutor, all he could do is prosecute a crime, presumably a violation of a protective order.

Except, in each case where Hales complained about violations of a protective order, Levy County Sheriffs found no violation, often concluding that Hales was the aggressor.

Problem three

The lawsuit is so frivolous that even if problems one and two didn’t exist, it would still need to be thrown out.

Prosecutors enjoy near blanket immunity; here is how one legal site concluded, “Under this doctrine, prosecutors cannot be sued for any actions related to their job as a prosecutor, no matter how egregious the behavior. For example, prosecutors cannot be sued for knowingly prosecuting an innocent person, withholding evidence of innocence, or even fabricating false evidence of guilt.”

So, a prosecutor can fabricate evidence and still not be sued, but Hales thinks if Owen doesn’t prosecute a violation of a protective order this is enough to sue.

Shochet never explains why prosecutorial immunity shouldn’t apply in the lawsuit.